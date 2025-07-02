Media logo
Armenia

Bill allowing Armenia to nationalise its electricity company passes first reading

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Armenian Parliament. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Armenian Parliament. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

The Armenian Parliament has adopted legislative amendments to nationalise the country’s sole electricity company, Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA), in their first reading. This follows the arrest of the company’s owner, Samvel Karapetyan, on charges of making calls to overthrow the government amidst ongoing tensions between the church and the state.

The amendments were adopted in their first reading on Tuesday afternoon, with 60 MPs voting in favour and 30 abstaining.

The state-owned news outlet Armenpress reported that the bill sought to ‘authorise preventative government intervention in the energy sector’. It noted that the current legislation allows the authorities to only address violations committed by the ENA’s administration if they had already taken place.

‘But there are no tools to prevent the risks in early stages, the ruling party legislators argued’, wrote Armenpress, adding that the amendments ‘seek to give the government the tools to intervene in emergency scenarios to prevent risks’.

According to RFE/RL, the amendments would allow the authorities to launch proceedings against the ENA should it fail to properly fulfill its obligations. During these proceedings, the authorities will be able to temporarily appoint an administrator to oversee the company.

If, during the process, the authorities decide to revoke the ENA’s license, the government would offer its owners the opportunity to forfeit their shares within three months. If the ENA is not sold during this period, the government would be able to force Karapetyan to forfeit the company in accordance with article 60 of the constitution, which allows the state to seize assets in the interest of the public.

According to RFE/RL, the bill would allow the legislation to be retroactively applied to previous violations.

The ruling Civil Contract party fast-tracked the nationalisation of the ENA following the arrest of its owner, Karapetyan, a Russian–Armenian billionaire. He was arrested on 18 June during a raid of his home in Yerevan after he had made statements in defence of the Armenian Church amidst ongoing tensions between it and the government.

Following the arrest, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan vowed to ‘swiftly’ nationalise ENA, which is run by Karapetyan’s Tashir Group, and also launched inspections into his popular Tashir Pizza chain, closing down some branches over violations.

He claimed the move was not related to statements Karapetyan had made in support of the church, but instead cited public discontent with the company’s services and frequent power outages in Armenia, which Pashinyan alleged were intentionally used ‘to generate internal public discontent in Armenia’.

On Tuesday, Pashinyan threatened to fire ENA employees ‘engaged in political intrigue’ later in July. Earlier, the authorities claimed that employees of the company ‘are being guided’ to participate in protests in support of Karapetyan. Following this statement, Pashinyan threatened to dismiss those ‘forcing’ employees to take part in the protests and promised to reward and protect those who refuse to join the demonstrations.

According to RFE/RL, Karapetyan’s family warned that if the state moves forward with nationalising the company, they would challenge the decision in international courts.

Pashinyan calls for regulation of non-Armenian citizens’ participation in politics
Pashinyan’s offer came weeks after the detention of Russian–Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan for calls of usurpation of power.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Armenian church
Nikol Pashinyan
samvel karapetyan
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
70 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia to introduce 6-year prison sentence for possession of over 5 grams of marijuana

Bill allowing Armenia to nationalise its electricity company passes first reading

Azerbaijani media releases ‘evidence’ of Russia shooting down AZAL plane amidst rising tensions

Russia raids Ingushetia’s Interior Ministry over $13 million embezzlement case

Review | 5 Days of War — an offensively bad depiction of the August 2008 War

Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Simonyan suggests possible ban of Russian TV broadcasts

Wednesday, 2 July 2025

Georgian Dream MP proposes dismissal of ‘destructive’ ambassadors from Georgia

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

On Azerbaijan devouring its son

Dominik K Cagara

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 02 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org