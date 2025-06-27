Media logo
Azerbaijan

Pezeshkian ‘urges’ Aliyev to investigate if Israel used Azerbaijani territory to attack Iran

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku in April 2025. Official photo.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku in April 2025. Official photo.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Azerbaijan, Iran, Israel, Azerbaijan-Iran relations, Azerbaijan-Israel relations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ‘urged’ his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to investigate if Israel used Azerbaijani territory to launch attacks on Iran.

According to an official Iranian statement, Pezeshkian and Aliyev spoke on the phone on Thursday, during which Pezeshkian ‘called for the investigation and verification of reports suggesting that [Israeli] drones and micro air vehicles may have utilised Azerbaijan’s airspace to carry out attacks in Iran’.

Nonetheless, the Iranian readout of the call said that Pezeshkian fell short of outright accusing Azerbaijan, and also added several conciliatory messages towards Baku, including that Pezeshkian had ‘thanked the Azerbaijani government and nation for their support and solidarity with Iran during the aggression by [Israel]’.

In turn, according to the Iranian statement, Aliyev ‘expressed regret over [Israel’s] aggression’, and ‘unequivocally condemned the strikes and reaffirmed that it will not permit its airspace to be exploited against [Iran], adding that Azerbaijan maintains full control and sovereignty over its skies’.

Aliyev also ‘denied rumors about the Israeli regime's use of Azerbaijan’s airspace for attacking Iran, stating that the Azerbaijani government absolutely does not allow its skies to be used against friendly and brotherly neighbour’, the Iranian statement continued.

The official Azerbaijani statement on the phone call was markedly different in content, with no mention of Pezeshkian’s calls for Baku to investigate.

‘President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s position regarding the recent confrontation between Iran and Israel and voiced the country’s concern over rising tensions in the region’, the statement read.

‘The Azerbaijani leader congratulated President Pezeshkian on achieving a ceasefire and halting the Iran-Israel confrontation, underlining the importance of peace and stability for the region. President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the condolences’, the statement continued, with the rest of it containing pleasantries about the need for ongoing bilateral cooperation.

Pezeshkian’s calls to investigate were the most explicit comments on the swirling accusations coming from Iran in recent weeks following the unprecedented escalation between Iran and Israel, which saw both sides exchanging missile fire.

Given the nature of the Israeli attacks, and the apparent presence of Israeli security forces within Iran before the beginning of the strikes, many have speculated that Azerbaijan may have been involved, particularly given Baku’s close relations with Tel Aviv.

As the accusations mounted, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev took to Twitter, calling them ‘entirely unfounded and fabricated’.

Opinion | The Azerbaijani government will want no part in a war in Iran
As tensions between Iran and Israel escalate, Azerbaijan will likely be hoping the situation stabilises before it reaches its borders.
OC MediaSamad Shikhi
Azerbaijan
Iran
Israel
Azerbaijan–Iran Relations
Azerbaijan–Israel Relations
Iran–Israel conflict
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
115 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Pezeshkian ‘urges’ Aliyev to investigate if Israel used Azerbaijani territory to attack Iran

Friday, 27 June 2025

Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan makes first official visit to China

Armenian authorities arrest the second high-ranking clergy member within a week

Death behind the frontline: families seek answers to Armenia’s rampant non-combat deaths

Jailed Azerbaijani activist ‘almost beaten to death’ in prison

Georgian radio company’s accounts and assets frozen

Armenia arrests 15 for plotting coup as a new high-ranking clergyman is charged for calls to usurp power

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

On Azerbaijan devouring its son

Dominik K Cagara

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 27 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org