Media logo

Ex-riot police officer Shaishmelashvili says ‘Not a single police officer will move without an order’

Avatar
by OC Media

In response to a question from journalists about whether police officers acted on their own volition to abuse protesters, ex-riot police officer Irakli Shaishmelashvili, who resigned on 4 December following the government crackdown on street demonstrations, told TV Pirveli that ‘not a single police officer will move without an order’.

‘If [the officer] does not have a specific order to perform some task. If [the officer] does not have an order to carry out a pursuit, [the officer won’t do it]. There may be some misconduct, an individual police officer may exceed their power, but in a group, en masse, constantly? Was it one day, okay, was it discussed? Did something change on the second, [or] third day?’ he said.

‘Shifting the burden of this severity onto those guys undermines the system, [when you have] that you have employees who do not obey you’.

Avatar
OC Media
2892 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter