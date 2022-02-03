fbpx
Support Us

First Azerbaijani IDPs to return to Zangilan ‘in spring’

3 February 2022
The reconstructed Aghali. Photo: Ruslan Asgarov/Wikimedia Commons.
The link is copied
Support Us

The first group of Azerbaijanis displaced during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War will return this spring, President Ilham Aliyev has announced.

Speaking during a youth forum on Wednesday, the president said that residents would return to the newly reconstructed village of Aghali, in the Zangilan District, in the spring and the summer.

‘In less than two years, the return will begin’, Aliyev said, adding that the project had ‘great symbolic meaning’. 

Ahgali came under Armenian control in October 1993 during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War. Azerbaijani forces took control of the village 27 years later, in October 2020, during the second war.

During the first war, almost the entire population of Zangilan District, who were overwhelmingly ethnic Azeris, were expelled. Satellite imagery shows that the village of Aghali was almost entirely levelled following the war.

The ‘Smart Village’ pilot project in Aghali was opened by Aliyev in April  2021, during a visit to Zangilan District.

The Azerbaijani authorities have said the project includes constructing 200 detached houses, industry, alternative energy, and implementing social services and ‘smart agriculture.

Construction was carried out by Turkish, Chinese, Italian, and Israeli companies.

The 10 November 2020 ceasefire agreement that brought an end to the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War handed control of parts of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Republic and the seven surrounding districts to Azerbaijan.

[Read on OC Media: Azerbaijan's children of war]

By Ismi Aghayev

Related Posts

Georgian parliament passes Ukraine resolution without mentioning Russia

Georgian parliament passes Ukraine resolution without mentioning Russia

Armenian Public TV: Vahagn Khachaturyan to be offered country's presidency
Armenia

Armenian Public TV: Vahagn Khachaturyan to be offered country's presidency

Saakashvili’s UNM end intermittent boycott of parliament
Georgia

Saakashvili’s UNM end intermittent boycott of parliament

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us