Media logo
OC Insider

Five years of loneliness

by Elizaveta Chukharova

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

It must be nice to come home when you live in another city. Your family welcomes you, sets the table — you bring them gifts. Then you visit friends, and walk along the familiar streets from your childhood, breathing in the scent of freshly fallen leaves. You drink tea or wine together and remember what it was like to be teenagers.

Unfortunately, such a feeling is unknown to me.

I left Vladikavkaz in 2020 and haven’t been home since. Meeting my loved ones has become a kind of quest — I can’t go back even for a visit because of the threat of criminal prosecution, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)’s interest in my work, and the risk of ending up in prison. My family, on the other hand, can’t simply get a Schengen visa, since Russians are hardly welcome in Europe these days due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As a compromise, we are forced to meet in countries that don’t require visas for Russian citizens — Georgia, Armenia, Turkey. A couple of times, Greece issued my mother a national tourist visa (but not a Schengen one). But for most ordinary Russian citizens, including those from the North Caucasus — people who have nothing to do with Russian President Vladimir Putin or the full-scale war in Ukraine  — the majority of countries remain closed.

And that’s without even mentioning the fact that there are no direct flights between Russia and EU countries now, with connecting flights cost a small fortune. Each of these trips — just to see my family for a couple of days — hits my budget hard.

I last saw my loved ones just last week. I won’t name the country where we met, as we’ll probably need to meet there again. It wasn’t easy getting there. I remember when flights from Vladikavkaz to Europe and back used to cost around $100 — something that now feels like a distant memory.

When I first moved to Prague to live and work, the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t even properly started yet. I remember checking specific flights after receiving my job offer in early 2020, thinking I’d be able to fly home at least once a month.

Now I have no home — the Czech Republic doesn’t grant citizenship to Russian citizens. I openly speak out against the war and face persecution in my home country, yet in another country I live on precarious terms, barely scraping by, because I’m not entitled to any support — I’m not officially a refugee, after all. And I can’t return to North Ossetia, because waiting there with open arms is the FSB, not my family.

Could I move to a more welcoming country? Of course. But that would mean once again leaving everything behind — including the friends and connections I’ve built over five years in the Czech Republic. I’m not ready to start from scratch again.

What’s my point? Cherish your loved ones. Cherish the moments you share with them and spend more time together. You never know when it might end — especially when politics barges into your family life.

OC Insider
Elizaveta Chukharova
412 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

OC Insider

The OSCE’s tone-deaf visit to Azerbaijan

by Yousef Bardouka

Last week, Elina Valtonen, the OSCE Chair-in-office and Finnish Foreign Minister, attended a demonstration in central Tbilisi as a show of support for the long-running protest movement against the Georgian Dream government’s anti-Western trajectory. While not the first EU diplomat to have attended a protest in Tbilisi, her attendance drove the government to say that it had cancelled her meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze — or so it seemed. Valtonen quickly hit back, saying that she

OC Insider

As Azerbaijan and Russia apparently make up, have we learned anything?

by Nate Ostiller

After almost a year of plummeting relations, Azerbaijan and Russia seem like they have ended their very public beef. At a meeting in Dushanbe earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised, on camera, to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash in December 2024 — the incident that had set off the chain of escalating tit-for-tat actions between Moscow and Baku. In a delicately-worded admission of guilt, Putin acknowledged that the

OC Insider

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

by Mikheil Gvadzabia

My previous OC Insider was titled ‘Georgia’s uncertain 4 October’. That date has now passed, yet the ambiguity has not faded — neither the ambiguity tied to the day itself, nor, even more so, the ambiguity that has haunted the future of the Georgian state since long before 4 October. For those who haven’t been closely following events, here’s a brief recap: on 4 October, Georgia held municipal elections that were boycotted by much of the opposition, including the two largest opposition groups.

OC Insider

Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

by Mikheil Gvadzabia

On 4 October, two remarkable events are set to unfold in Georgia — the municipal elections and an anti-government demonstration, branded by its initiators as a ‘peaceful revolution’ and a ‘peaceful overthrow’ of Georgian Dream’s rule. I feel uncertain about what exactly to expect from that day, and based on past experiences, I’m not even trying to form any specific expectations. The elections issue has further fractured Georgia’s already fragmented opposition: two major opposition groups and s

Most Popular

News Stories

Criminal investigation launched over alleged sex tape involving Armenian priest

As Azerbaijan’s relations with Russia warm, the heads of energy giants Gazprom and SOCAR meet

South Caucasus fails to implement Council of Europe recommendations

Five years of loneliness

Thursday, 30 October 2025

Premonition: Georgian pro-government media ‘announces’ arrests before they occur

​​Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Akhmat joins Putin’s United Russia party

Sukhumi Airport cuts winter flights, apparently due to lack of demand

Show more
Our Newsletters

Five years of loneliness

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 30 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org