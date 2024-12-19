Former Soviet football player suggests friendly match between Georgia and Russia

A Moscow-based former Soviet national football player of Georgian origin has proposed a friendly match be held between Russia and Georgia ‘in the coming year’.

Anzor Kavazashvili, 84, was previously a goalkeeper for the USSR national team and Moscow Spartak.

Kavazashvili reportedly told RB Sport that he had sent a letter to mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze and Georgia’s disputed president Mikhail Kavelashvili, both former football players, suggesting the match.

‘Dear Kakha! Please accept sincere congratulations from the best sons of Georgia living in Moscow on the inauguration of the new (our football representative) President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili!’ the letter read.

Kavazashvili suggested that the Georgian Government send an appeal to the Russian Government ‘on holding a fraternal football match between the national teams of Russia and Georgia in the first quarter of 2025!’

‘The goal of this match is to unite the spirit of two great Orthodox nations, to bring together the cultural, economic, and political interests of our fraternal countries. Take a peaceful and necessary step to strengthen good-neighbourly relations’.

‘We have been united since the beginning of the 18th century, when we jointly resolved territorial issues positively and expanded the borders of Georgia! Call this football match “The Georgian President’s Cup” and let the whole world know that the Georgian people deserve to live in an independent environment among friends and good neighbours’.

‘You can invite the Azerbaijani team and hold a round-robin tournament. Please give me an answer for my further decision in Moscow. Good luck to you!’ the letter read.