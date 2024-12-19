Media logo

French official calls threats to imprison Zourabichvili ‘unacceptable’

by OC Media

The French Minister Delegate for European Affairs, Benjamin Haddad, has written on X that the threats of imprisonment directed towards Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili are ‘unacceptable and incompatible with any European perspective’.

He also stated that ‘violence and intimidation against protesters must stop’.

‘France supports the European and democratic aspirations of the Georgian population’, Haddad wrote.

OC Media
