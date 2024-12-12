Become an OC Media MemberSupport independent journalism in the Caucasus:
Daily Brief

Friday, 13 December 2024

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Thursday, 12 December 2024

O
OC Media

Armenia * The ruling Civil Contract party has unanimously decided to expel MP Hakob Aslanyan from the faction due to ‘a serious disciplinary violation, as well as behaviour that is highly incompatible with the values and party line adopted’ by the party. Yesterday, Aslanyan announced that he was freezing cooperation with the faction for a month, stating that he did not consider the decision made earlier this month to expel MP Hovik Aghazaryan from the party over alleged leaks of confidential

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 11 December 2024

O
OC Media

Regional * The Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, in an interview with Russian newspaper Razvedchik, hinted at the decline of the Western, particularly US, influence in post-Soviet counties. ‘Azerbaijan and Armenia also do not particularly follow the recommendations of the US and the EU regarding a peaceful settlement, preferring to resolve all on their own’. Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an apparent response to recent statemen

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 10 December 2024

O
OC Media

Armenia * In an interview with the Finnish news agency Lännen Media, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Armenia has continued modernisation and democratisation, which ‘naturally brings us closer to Europe and similar value choices as yours’. Mirzoyan also said that ‘perhaps it is time to act differently from the “business as usual” mode,’ adding that the world is changing and perhaps it is time for ‘bold political decisions’. * Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia’s Representativ

Daily Brief

Monday, 9 December 2024

O
OC Media

Regional * The Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee’s Chair has said that the ‘Zangezur corridor’ is important for ensuring sustainable peace in the region. Committee Chair Fuat Oktay additionally expressed hope that ‘Armenia will not listen to false information coming from third parties and will implement the plan for peace and development’.  Armenia * Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said that Armenia was ‘sincerely interested’ in normalising relations with Turkey.

