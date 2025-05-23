Media logo
Friday, 23 May 2025

Daily Brief

Thursday, 22 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenpress quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying in his speech to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the risk of renewed armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia remains, and Washington is making efforts to prevent it. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Pashinyan’s office reported that Lavrov emphasised Russia's ‘readiness to develop relations with Armenia’. * Pashinyan also received Iranian Defence

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Caucasian Knot has reported that South Ossetian security forces have detained three Georgians near the village of Khurvaleti in the Gori municipality. While one was later released and sent to territory controlled by Tbilisi, the other two reportedly remain in custody. Armenia * On Wednesday, in parallel to the meeting of Armenian and Russian foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergei Lavrov in Yerevan, a protest was held in front of the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Lavrov

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has met with his Abkhazian counterpart Odyssey Bigvava and the State Advisor to the President of South Ossetia Konstantin Kochiev in Moscow ahead of the next round of Geneva discussions scheduled for June. During the meeting, the parties outlined their main priority for the ensuing negotiations — ensuring lasting security for Abkhazia and South Ossetia — and calling for the demarcation of borders with Georgia. The three also discussed

Daily Brief

Monday, 19 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to simplify the acquisition of Russian citizenship for Abkhazians and South Ossetians. According to the decree, people aged over 18 who were citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia at the time of Russia’s recognition of the two in 2008, and who have not since lost their citizenship, are eligible for Russian citizenship by filing an application. * On Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Al

News Stories

EU diplomat denied entry to Georgia

Review | Stand-Up Tbilisi: Humour at a time of political crisis

Friday, 23 May 2025

Armenian brandy exporters protest as Georgia hinders transit of goods

Armenian authorities decline to act on Gyumri Mayor Ghukasyan’s homophobic remarks

Circassians from North Caucasus to Syria mark anniversary of Circassian Genocide

Activist reports attempted break-in amidst campaign for justice for disappeared Chechen woman

Military сourt sentences two defendants in Basaev’s 1999 Daghestan raid case

The
