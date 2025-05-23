Friday, 23 May 2025

Thursday, 22 May 2025
Regional * Armenpress quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying in his speech to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the risk of renewed armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia remains, and Washington is making efforts to prevent it. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Pashinyan’s office reported that Lavrov emphasised Russia's ‘readiness to develop relations with Armenia’. * Pashinyan also received Iranian Defence