Gakharia criticises 4 October rally organisers as irresponsible

Yesterday, former former Prime Minister and current opposition leader Giorgi Gakharia stated that he does not support the plan for the rally scheduled later today, describing the organisers, supporting parties, and politicians as ‘irresponsible’.

‘Anything can happen, and we could finish it all in one day and ruin this country. Has anyone assessed that risk?’ Gakharia questioned.

‘Some say we will start tomorrow morning and finish by the evening. Others say that everything depends on how many people turn up, and they say many other things. There is another group of people who are merely spectators and watch the process from the sidelines; they don’t know where they stand, they go here, they go there.’

‘Saying we will start in the morning and finish in the evening is irresponsibly treating this as something simple and playing with people’s fate. That is unimaginable to me,’ Gakharia added.

He also said that the people of Georgia want a peaceful change of government, and therefore added that opposition members who are boycotting elections should still take part in the electoral process.

‘Explain to me, if they truly fight for the homeland and want to save the country’s democratisation, why are they not taking part in the elections we won a year ago?’ Gakharia questioned.