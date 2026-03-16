Georgia sentences former Deputy Economy Minister to 10 years on corruption charges

Tbilisi City Court has sentenced former Deputy Economy Minister Romeo Mikautadze to 10 years in prison on corruption charges.

Judge Nino Galustashvili, who had previously presided over the trials of a number of anti-government demonstrators, announced Mikautadze’s verdict on Monday.

In addition to the prison sentence, his property was also confiscated, including a house in Spain, a house in the town of Mtskheta just outside of Tbilisi, as well as three cars registered under his wife’s name.

According to IPN, Galustashvili found Mikautadze guilty on all nine counts brought by the Prosecutor General’s Office, including money laundering, abuse of power, illegal participation in entrepreneurial activities, and exceeding official authority.

Mikautadze served as deputy minister of economy from 2021 to 2024, with a promotion to first deputy minister in 2022. He had held public office prior to these roles as well, having also served as Deputy Minister of Energy.

According to the investigation, between 2017 and 2024, while holding various high-ranking positions, Mikautadze used his official influence for personal gain by granting privileges in the energy sector to certain individuals in exchange for shares in hydropower plants, from which he allegedly earned substantial income.

It further claimed that during his tenure as Deputy Economy Minister, Mikautadze unlawfully used his position to appoint individuals to roles in public and private organisations, from which he personally benefited.

Ultimately, the General Prosecutor’s Office accused Mikautadze of obtaining ₾8.5 million ($3.1 million) in illegal income.

Mikautadze himself maintained that he was innocent. He was initially detained in June 2025.

Mikautadze’s prosecution was among a number of corruption-related investigations and arrests that have targeted former senior officials under the ruling Georgian Dream party, including former Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, former Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze and the former head of the the State Security Service (SSG, Grigol Liluashvili.

In response to this wave of prosecution against prominent members of the party, Georgian Dream figures have stressed their commitment to an uncompromising fight against corruption, even if the case involved current or former allies.

However, opposition politicians and civil society activists have stated they did not believe that the process was genuinely about combating corruption, hinting instead at possible internal power struggles.