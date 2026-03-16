Media logo
Georgia

Georgia sentences former Deputy Economy Minister to 10 years on corruption charges

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Romeo Mikautadze. Official photo.&nbsp;
Romeo Mikautadze. Official photo.&nbsp;

Tbilisi City Court has sentenced former Deputy Economy Minister Romeo Mikautadze to 10 years in prison on corruption charges.

Judge Nino Galustashvili, who had previously presided over the trials of a number of anti-government demonstrators, announced Mikautadze’s verdict on Monday.

In addition to the prison sentence, his property was also confiscated, including a house in Spain, a house in the town of Mtskheta just outside of Tbilisi, as well as three cars registered under his wife’s name.

According to IPN, Galustashvili found Mikautadze guilty on all nine counts brought by the Prosecutor General’s Office, including money laundering, abuse of power, illegal participation in entrepreneurial activities, and exceeding official authority.

Mikautadze served as deputy minister of economy from 2021 to 2024, with a promotion to first deputy minister in 2022. He had held public office prior to these roles as well, having also served as Deputy Minister of Energy.

According to the investigation, between 2017 and 2024, while holding various high-ranking positions, Mikautadze used his official influence for personal gain by granting privileges in the energy sector to certain individuals in exchange for shares in hydropower plants, from which he allegedly earned substantial income.

It further claimed that during his tenure as Deputy Economy Minister, Mikautadze unlawfully used his position to appoint individuals to roles in public and private organisations, from which he personally benefited.

Ultimately, the General Prosecutor’s Office accused Mikautadze of obtaining ₾8.5 million ($3.1 million) in illegal income.

Mikautadze himself maintained that he was innocent. He was initially detained in June 2025.

Mikautadze’s prosecution was among a number of corruption-related investigations and arrests that have targeted former senior officials under the ruling Georgian Dream party, including former Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, former Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze and the former head of the the State Security Service (SSG, Grigol Liluashvili.

In response to this wave of prosecution against prominent members of the party, Georgian Dream figures have stressed their commitment to an uncompromising fight against corruption, even if the case involved current or former allies.

However, opposition politicians and civil society activists have stated they did not believe that the process was genuinely about combating corruption, hinting instead at possible internal power struggles.

Former Georgian intelligence chief detained on bribery charges amid wave of high-profile arrests
Liluashvili’s detention was preceded by a series of criminal prosecutions, including former Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Description of image
Description of image
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgian Dream’s purge
Mikheil Gvadzabia
437 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Google Translate logs expose Russian plot against relatives of Chechen opposition leader Zakaev

Is Armenia’s ‘strategic brand’ of democracy at risk?

Georgia sentences former Deputy Economy Minister to 10 years on corruption charges

Monday, 16 March 2026

Azerbaijan introduces draft laws to regulate AI-generated content

Georgia nearly sextuples customs clearance fees for cars older than six years

Daghestani Health Ministry raided in anti-corruption investigation

OSCE issues damning report on Georgia’s democratic backsliding

Show more
Our Newsletters

The Iran war is raising hopes — and fears — among Azerbaijanis

Aytan Farhadova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 16 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org