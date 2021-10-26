fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Georgian authorities charge nine with forging COVID passports

26 October 2021
Photo: Ministry of Finance of Georgia.
The link is copied
Support Us

The Ministry of Finance of Georgia has brought charges against nine people for producing and using forged COVID-19 passports confirming vaccination and negative test results. 

According to the ministry’s investigative department, they discovered two cases of passports being forged, in Tbilisi and Imereti Region. 

One person has so far been arrested, for charging €140 ($160), for two forged COVID-19 passports in Tbilisi. 

According to the ministry, the passports were used to avoid mandatory quarantine while travelling abroad.

Their statement said that the detainee had entered false information indicating that the recipient had a full course COVID-19 vaccination and negative results of laboratory tests.

The ministry said they had seized the forged documents, stamps, and forged COVID-19 passports intended for sale to others, as well as computer equipment used to produce them.

Another case identified eight people in Imereti who the authorities said  ‘in order to circumvent the coronavirus control regulations when crossing the state border, bought and used forged documents reflecting the negative results of the coronavirus PCR laboratory test issued on behalf of medical institutions’. 

According to their statement, those charged face imprisonment for up to three years.

This is not the first case of forged COVID-19 passports in Georgia. In August the State Security Service of Georgia said they had arrested seven people for producing and buying fake COVID-19 passports.

Only 32% of the population has so far been fully vaccinated in Georgia while local health authorities have warned that the country has entered a fifth wave of the pandemic.

[Read on OC Media: Georgian PM ‘won’t allow’ compulsory vaccination]

By Tata Shoshiashvili

Related Posts

Georgian PM ‘won’t allow’ compulsory vaccination
COVID-19

Georgian PM ‘won’t allow’ compulsory vaccination

Unnamed sources claim Armenia and Azerbaijan close signing new agreement
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

Unnamed sources claim Armenia and Azerbaijan close signing new agreement

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender faces off with government
Armenia

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender faces off with government

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us