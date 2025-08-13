Media logo
Georgia

Georgian Dream again uses images of war-torn Ukraine, urges voters to ‘choose peace’

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Georgian Dream's campaign imagery featuring a destroyed city in Ukraine on the left, with the caption ‘No to war!’, alongside a park in Tbilisi on the right with the caption ‘Choose peace’. Screengrab from a Georgian Dream campaign video.
Georgian Dream's campaign imagery featuring a destroyed city in Ukraine on the left, with the caption ‘No to war!’, alongside a park in Tbilisi on the right with the caption ‘Choose peace’. Screengrab from a Georgian Dream campaign video.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Georgia’s ruling party has again used footage of war damage in Ukraine in its election campaign, repeating its 2024 tactic to suggest that keeping the party in power will ensure peace and prevent war ahead of the October 2025 municipal vote. The Ukrainian embassy has criticised the campaign.

A video released by the ruling party on Monday featured two frames: one showing graves of destroyed infrastructure in Ukrainian cities, shelling,  and graves of Ukrainian soldiers, contrasted with renovated parks, roads, and historic buildings in Georgia, overlaid with the slogan: ‘No to war! Choose peace!’

This is yet another illustration of the broader rhetoric adopted by Georgian Dream after Russia launched its full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022. The leaders of the ruling party repeatedly claimed that they were sole guarantors of peace in Georgia, while the political opposition and other critics were trying to open a second front in Georgia and drag the country into a war with Russia.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

These claims were particularly amplified by Georgian Dream ahead of the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections, when it used footage of the war in Ukraine in its campaign for the first time. In addition to online materials, the ruling party also displayed large banners on the streets of Tbilisi and other cities with the war scenes, provoking outrage among critics.

Ukraine criticised Georgian Dream for its use of images from Ukraine in its campaigns — both in the lead-up to the parliamentary elections and the local elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry described the video as a ‘cynical action’ and ‘yet another unfriendly action’  by the ruling party, ‘that for its own political PR purposes keeps using videos depicting the horrific consequences of the Russian full-scale aggression against Ukraine’.

‘It is regrettable to observe how the Georgian authorities crawl before Moscow and disregard the principles of dignity and independence, which [are] historically inherent to the Georgian nation and constitute an integral part of its identity’, the statement said.

The ministry advised the ruling party’s strategists to ‘post a more truthful image on their pages: the Russian tricolor on the right and closed doors of the EU and NATO on the left’.

‘This would reflect reality, as the current Georgian government has deprived the country not of war, but of a European future’.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the once friendly ties between Georgia and Ukraine have frayed, with Georgian Dream leaders, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, routinely criticising the country.

Officials of the ruling party have repeatedly claimed that Russia’s war in Ukraine could have been avoided by Kyiv. When asked what Ukraine could have done to avoid war, a leading Georgian Dream member, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze stated in February 2025 that ‘politicians are in politics to do everything in their power to avert threats and to act in the interests of their country and its people’.

In the context of war, the ruling party often refers to the ‘deep state’ and ‘global war party’ — two nebulous terms that regularly feature in Georgian Dream’s conspiracy theory-tinged rhetoric. According to the party, these shadowy forces have infiltrated political circles in the West, dragged Ukraine into war, and are trying to do the same in Georgia.

The municipal elections for which Georgian Dream prepared the controversial video will be held in Georgia on October 4 2025. Several major opposition parties have boycotted the vote, stating that they don’t recognise the ruling party’s legitimacy following the disputed 2024 vote.

Kaladze seeks third term as Tbilisi mayor amidst opposition boycott
Kakha Kaladze has been the mayor of Tbilisi since 2017.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

Georgia
Ukraine
Georgia–Ukraine Relations
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
209 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Zurab Makharadze leading a gathering against the opening of Pride Week on 2 July 2021 in Tbilisi. Photo: Shota Kincha/OC Media.
Georgia

US-sanctioned ultra-right pro-Russian leader announces bid for Tbilisi mayor

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia

The Conservatives for Georgia, a party founded by the pro-Russian, far-right group Alt Info, has announced that Zurab Makharadze, a leader of the group who is sanctioned by the US, will be its mayoral candidate. The party published a video clip on social media on 10 August in which Makharadze announced his candidacy. In the video, Makharadze said the party wants to focus on ‘real problems’ instead of the ‘so-called conflict’ between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the former ruling United

Most Popular

News Stories

Explainer | Who’s in prison and who remains free in Georgia’s opposition?

Georgian Dream again uses images of war-torn Ukraine, urges voters to ‘choose peace’

New battalion formed in Ingushetia to fight in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Armenia seeks to confiscate $1.7 million from ex-president Kocharyan and other former officials

Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Review | The Eccentrics — a goofy Georgian ode to freedom

US-sanctioned ultra-right pro-Russian leader announces bid for Tbilisi mayor

Kremlin propagandist Solovyov threatens ‘special military operation’ against Azerbaijan

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

In Georgia, a police officer’s cheek ranks above all

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 13 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org