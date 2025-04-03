Media logo
Georgia

Georgian Dream pledges to discuss ban on LGBT marches and ‘related colourful items’

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Queer activists protest homophobic attacks outside parliament in Tbilisi. 6 July 2021. Photo: Shota Kincha/OC Media.
Queer activists protest homophobic attacks outside parliament in Tbilisi. 6 July 2021. Photo: Shota Kincha/OC Media.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

The speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, announced the upcoming legislative review of another anti-LGBT proposal during a press conference on Friday.

‘There is a legislative proposal regarding the ban on LGBT marches and related colourful items, which will be handed over to the Human Rights Committee [of the parliament]’, Papuashvili said.

The legislative proposal has not yet been uploaded to the parliament’s website, and it is currently unknown who submitted it. The parliament's press service told local media that the proposal will likely be uploaded to the website by the end of the day.

In recent years, the ruling party’s stance on diversity issues has become increasingly hostile, aligning with its repressive measures toward critics, independent media, and civil society.

Last year, after passing the controversial foreign agents law, Georgian Dream approved a homophobic legislative package, banning 'LGBT propaganda,' same-sex marriage, and gender-affirming medical treatment.

The ruling party and its affiliates justified the legislation by citing the protection of ‘family values and minors’, a narrative they also used against political opponents during the 2024 pre-election period.

‘LGBT marches’, which the legislative proposal mentioned by Papuashvili calls for banning, have never been held in Georgia, due to the violence from far-right groups and the state’s inaction.

In July 2021, one of the attempts to hold a pride march in central Tbilisi was thwarted by a large-scale violent action organised by the pro-Russian group Alt-Info, during which dozens of journalists on the scene, as well as activists’ offices were targeted.

That day, Georgia’s then-Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated that the Pride March was backed by ‘radical opposition’. Later, he condemned the violence that had already occurred but noted that the disrupted event was ‘propagandistic’ and that a minority should not decide the fate of the majority.

In the following years, the ruling party’s anti-queer rhetoric became increasingly aggressive, with terms like ‘LGBT propaganda’ becoming a regular part of political leaders’ daily vocabulary.

Georgia
Queer Rights
Human Rights
Georgian Dream
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Freedom of Expression
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
66 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians down to one year

Georgian Dream pledges to discuss ban on LGBT marches and ‘related colourful items’

The UN joins Norway and Sweden in condemning Georgia’s new ‘restrictive’ and ‘repressive’ laws

Tornike Rizhvadze resigns as head of the Autonomous Government of Adjara

Eight fined in North Caucasus for refusing to stand during Russia’s national anthem

Friday, 4 April 2025

US slaps 10% tariffs on Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia

Azerbaijan media says Chinese companies will work to construct ‘Zangezur Corridor’

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 04 April 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org