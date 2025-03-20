Georgian Foreign Minister Botchorishvili meets with Hungarian counterpart Szijjártó in Budapest

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

On Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó welcomed his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, for an official visit to Budapest.

Honored to welcome @MakaB__ in Budapest. Georgia faces constant pressure from Brussels just for standing up for its national values. The new US administration has unsettled the Brussels elite, who now try to isolate patriotic governments. We won’t let that happen. pic.twitter.com/wuJkoCz0Fo — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) March 24, 2025

Commenting on the meeting, the Georgian Foreign Ministry quoted Botchorishvili as saying ‘I would like to once again express my gratitude for Hungary’s unwavering support for Georgia and for your principled positions. We particularly appreciate Hungary’s assistance both within the framework of the European Union and in our bilateral relations’.

The Foreign Ministry added that the two had spoken about ‘key issues related to bilateral relations, explored prospects for deepening cooperation, and emphasised the importance of fully leveraging the potential of trade, economic ties, connectivity, and other areas of mutual interest’.

Besides a specific mention of how ‘particular attention was given to the strategic potential of the Black Sea’, no further details were provided.

Hungary has likely been the most outspoken supporter in the EU of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and has consistently blocked measures and other efforts from the bloc to respond to the ongoing political crisis.

Moreover, Hungarian officials, including Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, have directly interfered in domestic Georgian politics, most notably when Orbán congratulated Georgian Dream on its victory in the October 2024 parliamentary elections — before the results had even officially been announced.

Separately, Szijjártó spoke with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the same day, where the two discussed the opening of embassies in their respective capitals, as well as the news that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed on the text of a historic peace treaty.

Had a great call with @AraratMirzoyan. The opening of embassies in Yerevan & Budapest signals a new chapter in our relations. I welcomed the progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks. Finalizing the text is a crucial milestone, encouraging others working on conflict resolutions. pic.twitter.com/H3ttx9RPLB — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) March 24, 2025