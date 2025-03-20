Media logo
Georgia–Hungary Relations

Georgian Foreign Minister Botchorishvili meets with Hungarian counterpart Szijjártó in Budapest

by Nate Ostiller
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó (left) and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili (right). Official photo.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó (left) and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili (right). Official photo.

On Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó welcomed his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, for an official visit to Budapest.

Commenting on the meeting, the Georgian Foreign Ministry quoted Botchorishvili as saying ‘I would like to once again express my gratitude for Hungary’s unwavering support for Georgia and for your principled positions. We particularly appreciate Hungary’s assistance both within the framework of the European Union and in our bilateral relations’.

The Foreign Ministry added that the two had spoken about ‘key issues related to bilateral relations, explored prospects for deepening cooperation, and emphasised the importance of fully leveraging the potential of trade, economic ties, connectivity, and other areas of mutual interest’.

Besides a specific mention of how ‘particular attention was given to the strategic potential of the Black Sea’, no further details were provided.

Hungary has likely been the most outspoken supporter in the EU of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and has consistently blocked measures and other efforts from the bloc to respond to the ongoing political crisis.

Moreover, Hungarian officials, including Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, have directly interfered in domestic Georgian politics, most notably when Orbán congratulated Georgian Dream on its victory in the October 2024 parliamentary elections — before the results had even officially been announced.

Separately, Szijjártó spoke with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the same day, where the two discussed the opening of embassies in their respective capitals, as well as the news that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed on the text of a historic peace treaty.

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

