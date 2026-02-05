Media logo
Georgia–US Relations

Georgia’s deputy foreign minister visits Washington, expresses desire for ‘reset’

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
US Deputy Secretary of State Brendan Hanrahan (left) and Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia (right) in Washington. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.
US Deputy Secretary of State Brendan Hanrahan (left) and Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia (right) in Washington. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Lasha Darsalia, met with US Deputy Secretary of State Brendan Hanrahan in Washington, expressing a desire for a ‘reset’ amid strained relations between the two countries.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry released information about the meeting on Tuesday night. According to the statement, during the meeting at the State Department, the parties discussed ‘important issues in bilateral relations’.

The ministry noted that ‘the Georgian side once again emphasised its readiness to reset relations with the United States and the importance of renewing the strategic partnership’.

‘The meeting also covered ongoing developments in the region and prospects for cooperation with Georgia’, the statement read, noting that ‘the American side reaffirmed its unconditional support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’.

According to the ministry, in addition to Darsalia and Hanrahan, the meeting was attended by Georgia’s ambassador to the US Tamar Taliashvili and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

Relations between Georgia and the US have sharply deteriorated amid the Georgian authorities’ adoption of restrictive laws, the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections, and police violence against anti-government demonstrators. This has been accompanied by claims from the ruling Georgian Dream party that certain actors in the West are seeking to drag Georgia into a war with Russia.

Washington has sanctioned a number of Georgian officials, including Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chair of the ruling party. In November 2024, following Tbilisi’s decision to suspend the country’s EU membership bid, the US also halted its strategic partnership with Georgia.

The ruling party has repeatedly expressed hopes that the situation would change with the departure of the Joe Biden administration and Donald Trump’s return to presidency, only to voice disappointment at the absence of any major shift in attitude towards Tbilisi.

The US State Department has not provided any further information since it took place.

Amid the deteriorating relations, high-level meetings between the two countries are rare.

Conflicting stories emerge about US diplomatic outreach to Georgia
The US Embassy said on Wednesday that ‘Ivanishvili has refused to meet with Ambassador Dunnigan to hear a message from the Trump administration’.
OC MediaOC Media
Description of image
Description of image
Georgia–US Relations
Georgia
The United States
Georgian Dream
Mikheil Gvadzabia
395 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia’s deputy foreign minister visits Washington, expresses desire for ‘reset’

Samadov loses appeal in prison determination, starts hunger strike

New criminal cases opened against Daghestani woman detained on terrorism charges

Kobakhidze floats criminalising refusal to recognise government legitimacy

Georgian parliament approves controversial education amendments

Azerbaijan sentences most former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders to life in prison

Review | Ravens Before Noah — a bleak yet poetic look at survivors of the Armenian Genocide

Former Daghestani imam arrested over murder of second wife

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 05 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org