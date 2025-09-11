Georgia’s Kavelashvili calls Charlie Kirk ‘another victim of liberal fascism’

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Georgian Dream officials, including President Mikheil Kavelashvili, have roundly condemned the assassination of US far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, with many attaching wider critiques of leftist politics to their commentaries.

Kirk was shot in the neck from what appeared to be a sniper while speaking at a college campus in Utah on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Condemnation of the assassination, arguably one of the most significant political acts of violence in the US in years, immediately poured out both domestically and abroad.

Georgian politicians also joined in offering their condolences, while also linking his murder to their repeated criticism of leftist politics, both at home and abroad.

The murder of Charlie Kirk is a horrifying event, and it is undeniably linked to his conservative views, his critique of pseudo-liberal ideology, and his opposition to LGBT propaganda. Kirk has become yet another victim of liberal fascism. Even more horrifying are the cynical… — Mikheil Kavelashvili (@GeoPresident_) September 11, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s atrocious murder is a direct and unequivocal consequence of the rhetoric borne out of hatred, cancel culture, and intolerance. I condemn this unthinkable and brutal act of hateful violence.



Words may have grave consequences, and unthoughtful support for hateful… — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) September 11, 2025

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also commented on Kirk’s assassination, although he used less pointed language.

Deeply saddened by the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative leader who championed free speech and democratic values. Political violence has no place in a civilized world. Georgia stands with our American allies in mourning this loss. My thoughts and… — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) September 11, 2025

Following his initial reaction, however, Kobakhidze later joined in with the rest, saying that the murder ‘shows where these so-called liberals and pseudo-liberals are dragging the modern world’.

Kobakhidze also invoked Georgia’s domestic opposition, claiming that ‘certain activists’ linked to the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party, as well as ‘foreign-funded individuals’ responded to the assassination with ‘laughter and ridicule’, the pro-government outlet TV Imedi reported.

TV Imedi also published another article criticising the reaction of Georgia’s opposition to the murder.

Although the shooter has still not been located or identified at the time of publication, conspiracy theories have quickly proliferated across the internet.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev alleged, without providing any evidence, that Kirk’s assassin was linked to Ukraine, a charge that was repeated by pro-Kremlin propagandist Chay Bowes.

Kirk, who died at 31, was one of the most influential figures in the US far-right movement, and was closely linked to President Donald Trump and other members of the Republican Party. He was perhaps best known for his work with the conservative activist group Turning Point USA, as well as regularly touring college campuses across the country to debate with students and others. During his career, he made a number of inflammatory and controversial comments, and has at times been referred to as a white nationalist.