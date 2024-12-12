German ambassador weighs in on Kobakhidze’s Romania, Spain, and Italy comments

German ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, has weighed in on the spat between Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Romania, Spain, and Italy.

‘We don’t go to Brussels to defend national interests. We go to reach agreements [and] compromises based on honesty [and] trust that add value [and] benefit for all members collectively’, he said.

The Spanish, Italian, and Romanian Foreign Ministries have all issued statements refuting an assertion from Kobakhidze that they had opposed EU sanctions against Georgia.