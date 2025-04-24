Media logo
Daghestan

Imam of main mosque in Khasavyurt detained in Daghestan

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Yahya Magomedov. Screengrab from video.
Yahya Magomedov. Screengrab from video.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

On Saturday, security forces in Khasavyurt, Daghestan, detained Yahya Magomedov, the imam of the Central Juma Mosque, along with his eldest son, Mukhammadsaygid, following a search of their home. They were subsequently taken to Makhachkala, but both were released later the same day.

Two days after the incident, neither Magomedov nor his son have publicly disclosed the reasons for their detention.

The first report of the cleric’s detention came from blogger Rasul Asad, who shared the news via his Telegram channel Ask Rasul. Asad stated that a source within the security services confirmed Magomedov’s detention but was also unable to specify the reasons behind it.

As of the time of publication, there has been no official information regarding the detention of Magomedov and his son from either the Daghestani Ministry of Internal Affairs or the Investigative Committee.

Magomedov, a native of Tsuntinsky District, is regarded as the leader of a religious group associated with Ash’arite theology, an Islamic school of thought that places strong emphasis on rational theology and argues for the reinterpretation of the Qur’an and Hadith. Officially, there are no theological disputes between his group and the republic’s muftiate. However, according to members of the Tsuntinsky community, the muftiate is wary of the group’s growing influence.

Earlier, on 19–20 April, document checks were carried out in Khasavyurt as authorities searched for individuals allegedly connected to an unspecified ‘crime’. Videos circulated on social media showing the detention of women in niqabs who reportedly failed to present identification documents. The Daghestani Ministry for National Policy and Religious Affairs later clarified that these actions were not coordinated with the muftiate.

Wearing niqabs has been temporarily banned in Daghestan pending a new theological ruling, following a decision announced by the muftiate on 3 July 2024. This move sparked debates regarding the presence of ‘radical’ mosques in the republic versus those loyal to the muftiate.

Meanwhile, two Ingush clerics were also recently detained: Muhammad Tamaskhanov from Nazran and Magomed Sultygov from Karabulak. Security forces suspect them of having links to the so-called ‘Gurazhev group’, which has previously carried out attacks on traffic police posts in the republic.

Official statements have described the clerics as ‘supporters of radical religious ideologies’, and criminal proceedings could be initiated against them for failing to report a crime.

Detained Ingush imam accused of supporting terrorism publicly declares innocence
Muhammad Tamaskhanov delivered a sermon before hundreds of worshippers, naming the alleged reasons behind his persecution.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Daghestan
North Caucasus
Russia
Islam
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
157 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Tuesday, 29 April 2025

Imam of main mosque in Khasavyurt detained in Daghestan

Review | The Eighth Life — A Georgian saga that regrettably falls victim to Soviet stereotypes

Russian intelligence chief meets Syrian intelligence officials in Baku

Armenia to ‘increasingly add’ border guards, Pashinyan says

64-year-old Chechen woman accuses security forces of torture over anti-war remarks

Georgian Public Defender justifies $1,800 fines for blocking roads during protests

GYLA takes detained journalist Amaghlobeli’s case to the ECHR

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 29 April 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org