Imam of main mosque in Khasavyurt detained in Daghestan

On Saturday, security forces in Khasavyurt, Daghestan, detained Yahya Magomedov, the imam of the Central Juma Mosque, along with his eldest son, Mukhammadsaygid, following a search of their home. They were subsequently taken to Makhachkala, but both were released later the same day.

Two days after the incident, neither Magomedov nor his son have publicly disclosed the reasons for their detention.

The first report of the cleric’s detention came from blogger Rasul Asad, who shared the news via his Telegram channel Ask Rasul. Asad stated that a source within the security services confirmed Magomedov’s detention but was also unable to specify the reasons behind it.

As of the time of publication, there has been no official information regarding the detention of Magomedov and his son from either the Daghestani Ministry of Internal Affairs or the Investigative Committee.

Magomedov, a native of Tsuntinsky District, is regarded as the leader of a religious group associated with Ash’arite theology, an Islamic school of thought that places strong emphasis on rational theology and argues for the reinterpretation of the Qur’an and Hadith. Officially, there are no theological disputes between his group and the republic’s muftiate. However, according to members of the Tsuntinsky community, the muftiate is wary of the group’s growing influence.

Earlier, on 19–20 April, document checks were carried out in Khasavyurt as authorities searched for individuals allegedly connected to an unspecified ‘crime’. Videos circulated on social media showing the detention of women in niqabs who reportedly failed to present identification documents. The Daghestani Ministry for National Policy and Religious Affairs later clarified that these actions were not coordinated with the muftiate.

Wearing niqabs has been temporarily banned in Daghestan pending a new theological ruling, following a decision announced by the muftiate on 3 July 2024. This move sparked debates regarding the presence of ‘radical’ mosques in the republic versus those loyal to the muftiate.

Meanwhile, two Ingush clerics were also recently detained: Muhammad Tamaskhanov from Nazran and Magomed Sultygov from Karabulak. Security forces suspect them of having links to the so-called ‘Gurazhev group’, which has previously carried out attacks on traffic police posts in the republic.

Official statements have described the clerics as ‘supporters of radical religious ideologies’, and criminal proceedings could be initiated against them for failing to report a crime.