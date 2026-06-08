IRI issues preliminary findings

The International Republican Institute (IRI) has issued a statement on their preliminary findings of their international election observation mission.

‘On Election Day, voting processes were calm and well-administered. We applaud election officials for ensuring a credible, transparent electoral process’, chair of the National Endowment for Democracy and observation head Peter Roskam said.

‘Looking forward, we recommend that officials continue efforts to mitigate vote-buying schemes and strengthen political finance transparency – both of which will help continue advancing Armenia’s democratic goals’.

IRI’s Senior Director for Europe and Eurasia, Stephen Nix, added that the election results, combined with IRI’s pre-election polling showed that ‘Armenians clearly desire a pro-European future’.

‘Their election system withstood a barrage of foreign interference, and election officials should be commended for their success in ensuring election integrity’.

Read the full report here.