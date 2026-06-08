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IRI issues preliminary findings

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

The International Republican Institute (IRI) has issued a statement on their preliminary findings of their international election observation mission.

‘On Election Day, voting processes were calm and well-administered. We applaud election officials for ensuring a credible, transparent electoral process’, chair of the National Endowment for Democracy and observation head Peter Roskam said.

‘Looking forward, we recommend that officials continue efforts to mitigate vote-buying schemes and strengthen political finance transparency – both of which will help continue advancing Armenia’s democratic goals’.

IRI’s Senior Director for Europe and Eurasia, Stephen Nix, added that the election results, combined with IRI’s pre-election polling showed that ‘Armenians clearly desire a pro-European future’.

‘Their election system withstood a barrage of foreign interference, and election officials should be commended for their success in ensuring election integrity’.

Read the full report here.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
231 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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