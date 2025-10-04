Media logo

Ivanishvili praises Georgian Dream achievements

by OC Media

Georgian Dream founder and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili has cast his vote in today’s municipal elections.

In a statement following his visit to the polling station, Ivanishvili described the elections as ‘very interesting and important’ and praised Georgian society for its ability to make informed choices.

Bidzina Ivanishvili ahead of casting his photo. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

He then went on to highlight the achievements of the ruling Georgian Dream party over the past 13 years in power, including the establishment of freedom of speech, free business, and a free way of life. Ivanishvili also emphasised what he called society’s ‘greatest achievement’ — the ability to conduct critical analysis, distinguish between right and wrong, and make decisions accordingly.

‘No matter what statements our opponents make today, if they are not objective, Georgian society usually does not react to them’, Ivanishvili said.

He did not answer any questions asked by journalists about the upcoming opposition demonstration.

OC Media
Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

