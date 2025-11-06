Media logo
OC Insider

Ivanishvili’s ‘Georgian Dream’ of a populist right-wing Europe

by Robin Fabbro

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

When the European Council presented their latest enlargement report on Tuesday, no one was surprised by what was said about Georgia. EU enlargement chief Marta Kos called it ‘the worst enlargement report for any candidate country ever’.

The response from the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, was also fairly typical. He accused the Brussels deep state/global war party of orchestrating a coup attempt, of financing radicalism, of blackmail — all par for the course.

He also appeared to concede that Georgia would not enter the EU in its current form, ‘the Europe that the current Brussels bureaucracy is emptying of European substance’. Instead, he said, Georgia was preparing for membership of an EU that ‘aims to restore European values’.

‘We see a real awakening in Europe when countries repeatedly choose governments and strategies that return the EU to a system of real values, reject Brussels’ unfair and improper interference in internal affairs, national values, the will of the people, genuine democracy and the rule of law’, he said.

Speaking to journalists in Shanghai, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze echoed these sentiments, insisting they still intended to join the EU by 2030.

‘And I hope that by then, the situation within the EU will have changed radically — today it has sunk to the level of Soviet standards’, he said.

And are they wrong to hope for this?

In his response to the enlargement report, Papuashvili threw in his lot with the likes of Hungary, Slovakia, ‘and now the Czech Republic’; all, he said, were part of this ‘awakening’ in Europe as countries who do not ‘blindly obey Brussels’ directives and instructions’.

Sometimes we hear the question — why should Europe care about what is happening in Georgia? But to ask the question is to ignore that what is happening here is not confined to Georgia, it is a part of a global movement.

Regressive forces across Europe have learnt to support and learn from each other, and it would be naive to think that Georgian Dream is not fostering links with Germany’s AfD, France’s National Rally, and others, just as they have with Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz in Hungary.

So for those looking to counter this global surge in right wing populism, to ignore Georgia is to ignore one of the battlegrounds where Europe’s future is being decided.

OC Insider
Robin Fabbro
51 articles0 Followers

Robin joined OC Media at its founding in 2017 after working in Georgia’s NGO sector. His focus on human rights and social justice drives his commitment to giving marginalised voices a platform. He’s also known for his love of hiking, KFC, and the Oxford comma.

Related Articles

OC Insider

Five years of loneliness

by Elizaveta Chukharova

It must be nice to come home when you live in another city. Your family welcomes you, sets the table — you bring them gifts. Then you visit friends, and walk along the familiar streets from your childhood, breathing in the scent of freshly fallen leaves. You drink tea or wine together and remember what it was like to be teenagers. Unfortunately, such a feeling is unknown to me. I left Vladikavkaz in 2020 and haven’t been home since. Meeting my loved ones has become a kind of quest — I can’t go

OC Insider

The OSCE’s tone-deaf visit to Azerbaijan

by Yousef Bardouka

Last week, Elina Valtonen, the OSCE Chair-in-office and Finnish Foreign Minister, attended a demonstration in central Tbilisi as a show of support for the long-running protest movement against the Georgian Dream government’s anti-Western trajectory. While not the first EU diplomat to have attended a protest in Tbilisi, her attendance drove the government to say that it had cancelled her meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze — or so it seemed. Valtonen quickly hit back, saying that she

OC Insider

As Azerbaijan and Russia apparently make up, have we learned anything?

by Nate Ostiller

After almost a year of plummeting relations, Azerbaijan and Russia seem like they have ended their very public beef. At a meeting in Dushanbe earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised, on camera, to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash in December 2024 — the incident that had set off the chain of escalating tit-for-tat actions between Moscow and Baku. In a delicately-worded admission of guilt, Putin acknowledged that the

OC Insider

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

by Mikheil Gvadzabia

My previous OC Insider was titled ‘Georgia’s uncertain 4 October’. That date has now passed, yet the ambiguity has not faded — neither the ambiguity tied to the day itself, nor, even more so, the ambiguity that has haunted the future of the Georgian state since long before 4 October. For those who haven’t been closely following events, here’s a brief recap: on 4 October, Georgia held municipal elections that were boycotted by much of the opposition, including the two largest opposition groups.

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia brings charges of sabotage against main opposition leaders

Dancing across cultural boundaries: Georgian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani traditions meet at Shin

Ukraine sentences Ingushetia Head Kalimatov in absentia to 8 years in prison

Yerevan says no decision yet to withdraw lawsuits against Azerbaijan

Ivanishvili’s ‘Georgian Dream’ of a populist right-wing Europe

Russia’s Shoigu praises Georgian Dream’s ‘resilience’

Thursday, 6 November 2025

Review | Caucasian Blues — a fun romp bringing together Armenians, Azerbaijanis, and Georgians

Show more
Our Newsletters

Ivanishvili’s ‘Georgian Dream’ of a populist right-wing Europe

Robin Fabbro

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 06 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org