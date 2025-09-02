Jailed Azerbaijani journalist reaches fifth day of hunger strike

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Imprisoned Azerbaijani journalist Polad Aslanov has entered his fifth day of hunger strike — which he began despite not receiving approval from prison authorities. He demands that the authorities hand over medical records proving he suffers from problems in his liver.

Aslanov reportedly also held a hunger strike in April. He has also repeatedly held hunger strikes in the past.

Aslanov’s wife, Gulmira Aslanova, announced the journalist’s hunger strike on Monday, having started it on 29 August. She said that her husband was found to have liver problems during a routine check-up.

‘It was a routine check-up in the prison hospital. And my husband was examined before his turn. The doctor didn't know anything about his arrest for political reasons, and told him that he had liver problems and advised him not to take any more medication’, stressed Aslanova.

She told OC Media that for around two months, they have been demanding the result of the medical examination, but are still waiting, with prison authorities claiming that Aslanov is ‘practically healthy’.

Aslanov, who ran the independent news websites Xeberman and Press-az, was sentenced to 13 years of prison in 2019 after being convicted of state treason for allegedly spying for Iran. He has denied the accusations.

‘He is still stuck with the other prisoners, he is dizzy and can’t stand still for long. We don’t know clearly what my husband’s health issue is, and he couldn’t start the healing process’, Aslanova said, adding there are many other problems with the prison’s facilities.

‘Last time, when my husband again demanded the result of the medical examination, a conflict arose between him and the head doctor of the hospital. After that, the doctor did not allow him to use the kitchen and heat his meals’, she told OC Media.

Aslanova sent a complaint letter to the Public Defender’s Office and received a response on 31 July.

OC Media has viewed the response of the Public Defenders' Office, where it was highlighted that Aslanov passed a medical examination in 2020, and at that time, he was registered as a ‘practically healthy’ person.

‘[Aslanov’s] statement about the hunger strike was not forwarded to the Medical Office of the facility, your health condition is satisfactory, and the medical care of the facility is available’, the letter noted.

Aslanova stressed that her husband highlights problems that arise in prison, and therefore faces discrimination, and she thinks that the medical results of Aslanov’s examination are being deliberately delayed to worsen his health.



