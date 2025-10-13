Media logo
Chechnya

Kadyrov awarded medal for contributing to the development of the Russian farming movement

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: grozny-inform.ru.
Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: grozny-inform.ru.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov received the 1st Class Medal For Contribution to the Development of the Farming Movement in Russia. It is the second time he has received an award from the same farming association.

The award was presented by Vladimir Plotnikov, President of the Russian Association of Peasant (Farming) Enterprises and Agricultural Cooperatives, on Sunday. The ceremony took place in Grozny as part of an official event dedicated to the Day of Agricultural Workers and the Processing Industry.

According to Kadyrov’s own Telegram channel, the medal is the association’s highest award, which is presented for contributions to the development of the farming movement and support for the agricultural sector.

Representatives of regional authorities and agencies managing Chechnya’s agricultural sector attended the event. During the ceremony, Kadyrov reported on a series of activities dedicated to the development of agriculture and the implementation of programmes aimed at supporting farmers in the region.

After receiving his own award, Kadyrov awarded the head of the association’s Chechen branch, Lechi Tataev, with the Akhmat Kadyrov Order. He also presented the Medal For Services to the Chechen Republic to Russia’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Andrey Razin and Chechen Deputy Minister of Agriculture Abdul-Bek Tutuev.

Previously, in 2021, Kadyrov received the title of Honoured Farmer from the same association.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kadyrov has received at least 25 different awards, medals, and titles, Russian independent media outlet Vertska reported.

Earlier in October, Kadyrov was awarded the title Hero of the Chechen Republic for a second time for the occasion of his 49th birthday.

Kadyrov receives title Hero of the Chechen Republic for a second time
Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov received the honour on his 49th birthday from Head of the Chechen Government Magomed Daudov.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova


Chechnya
Russia
North Caucasus
Ramzan Kadyrov
Agriculture
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
385 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Kadyrov awarded medal for contributing to the development of the Russian farming movement

Yerevan’s Nubarashen dumpsite burns again, worsening city’s already poor air quality

Balkar activist fined for offensive content about Circassians

Nobel Prize winner Daron Acemoglu joins Samvel Karapetyan against Pashinyan

Bank of Russia cancels vote for new ₽500 banknote featuring North Caucasus locales

Monday, 13 October 2025

Georgian security services arrest former senior prison official for ‘staging’ Bachiashvili beating

​​Chechen businessperson criticises sending drug and alcohol users to fight in Ukraine

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 13 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org