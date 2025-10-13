Kadyrov awarded medal for contributing to the development of the Russian farming movement

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov received the 1st Class Medal For Contribution to the Development of the Farming Movement in Russia. It is the second time he has received an award from the same farming association.

The award was presented by Vladimir Plotnikov, President of the Russian Association of Peasant (Farming) Enterprises and Agricultural Cooperatives, on Sunday. The ceremony took place in Grozny as part of an official event dedicated to the Day of Agricultural Workers and the Processing Industry.

According to Kadyrov’s own Telegram channel, the medal is the association’s highest award, which is presented for contributions to the development of the farming movement and support for the agricultural sector.

Representatives of regional authorities and agencies managing Chechnya’s agricultural sector attended the event. During the ceremony, Kadyrov reported on a series of activities dedicated to the development of agriculture and the implementation of programmes aimed at supporting farmers in the region.

After receiving his own award, Kadyrov awarded the head of the association’s Chechen branch, Lechi Tataev, with the Akhmat Kadyrov Order. He also presented the Medal For Services to the Chechen Republic to Russia’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Andrey Razin and Chechen Deputy Minister of Agriculture Abdul-Bek Tutuev.

Previously, in 2021, Kadyrov received the title of Honoured Farmer from the same association.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kadyrov has received at least 25 different awards, medals, and titles, Russian independent media outlet Vertska reported.

Earlier in October, Kadyrov was awarded the title Hero of the Chechen Republic for a second time for the occasion of his 49th birthday.



