Kadyrov takes part in talks between Putin and the Qatari Emir

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov was among the participants in the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held on 17 April at the Kremlin.

In footage released by the Kremlin’s press service, Kadyrov is seen sitting in the background behind Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. Next to him is Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft, with whom Kadyrov appeared to exchange brief remarks. Alongside Manturov, Sechin, and Kadyrov, the Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina.

According to a Kremlin statement, the discussions focused on cooperation between Russia and Qatar in the areas of trade, economics, and humanitarian areas, as well as international issues — in particular, the situation in the Middle East. The participation of a regional Russian leader, who is not officially involved in foreign policy, is not typically stipulated by diplomatic protocol.

Chechen state media gave separate coverage to Kadyrov’s appearance at the talks, quoting a post from his personal Telegram channel. In it, he described his participation in the talks as ‘a great honour’ and emphasised that ‘Qatar remains a reliable partner’ of Russia.

Kadyrov expressed confidence that the meeting ‘will serve as another step towards strengthening bilateral ties, opening new horizons for cooperation and sustainable development between our countries’.

Tamim arrived in Moscow on the morning of 17 April. It was the second such meeting with Putin in recent months: at the end of March, the two leaders held a phone call during which they discussed Syria and Gaza. The Kremlin highlighted Qatar’s significant role in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Earlier, in January 2025, Qatar helped mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, although fighting has since resumed. Qatar has also been active in helping negotiate the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

According to several Telegram channels and sources close to the Chechen diaspora, Kadyrov has maintained personal ties with members of the Qatari elite for several years. In July 2024, Kadyrov personally thanked Qatar’s Emir for supporting Chechen business.

In addition, according to Russian independent media outlet iStories (Vazhnye istorii), Kadyrov may have been using his contacts with Qatar to establish a ‘backup plan’ — in the context of his reportedly deteriorating health and the potential reshuffling of power in Chechnya. In this light, his presence at the Kremlin talks may have been motivated not only by Russia’s interests, but also by personal arrangements — such as securing asylum for his family or transferring financial assets abroad.

According to the journalists’ version, these talks between Kadyrov were the cause of his conflict with the Kremlin. It is possible that the current meeting is also somehow connected with this conflict.