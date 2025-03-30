Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son appointed ‘supervisor’ of Chechnya’s Interior Ministry

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

The introduction of 17-year-old Adam Kadyrov, son of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, as the new ‘supervisor’ of the republic’s Interior Ministry took place at a departmental meeting on 31 March.

Following his appointment, Adam Kadyrov introduced the new head of the operational-search unit of the ministry’s internal security department — Timur Musanguzov, who previously served as an assistant minister. He also awarded eight ‘Hero of the Chechen Republic’ medals to ‘distinguished employees’ of the ministry.

Prior to his new appointment, on 27 March, Adam Kadyrov was awarded the ‘For Combat Distinction’ medal by the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya). It was the 16th award for the Chechen leader’s son.

Prior to that, Adam Kadyrov was honoured on 11 March, when he was presented with a badge from the Akhmat-Grozny OMON special forces unit.

In recent years, Adam Kadyrov has come under the spotlight several times thanks to his extensive number of honours, particularly considering his age.

The most high-profile case occurred in October 2023, when he was awarded the title of ‘Hero of Chechnya’ after beating Nikita Zhuravel, a detainee in Grozny’s pre-trial detention centre being held on charges of burning a Quran. Following this incident, Adam Kadyrov was awarded orders and medals for ‘services to Tatarstan, Karachay–Cherkessia and Kabarda–Balkaria’ as well as the religious orders ‘For Services to the Ummah’ and ‘For Service to the Religion of Islam’ of the first degree.

In December 2024, Adam Kadyrov became the owner of a historical order, which allegedly belonged to Imam Shamil and was given to the leader of the Highlanders, Baisangur Benoevsky.

Though he was formally unable to receive many of these honours due to his age, no obstacles have ever been presented by officials.

Since the age of 15, Adam Kadyrov has been the head of his father’s security service. In 2023, he was appointed supervisor of the Russian Defence Ministry battalion created in Chechnya and named in honour of Baisangur Benoevsky.

Adam Kadyrov also oversees the Sheikh Mansur battalion and the ‘Russian Special Forces University’ in Gudermes, where so-called volunteers for the full-scale war against Ukraine are trained.

Although Adam Kadyrov regularly receives new positions and is introduced to the personnel of various divisions, it remains unclear what specific functions he performs as a ‘supervisor’ — local media has only reported that he had received the appointment.

In contrast, Adam Kadyrov’s older brother, Zelimkhan Kadyrov, also known as Eli, has disappeared from the public eye. He does not hold any high-ranking positions and has not been involved in any scandals. In recent days, Ramzan Kadyrov published several family videos in which Eli Kadyrov is either only seen in the background among the other children of the Chechen leader or does not appear at all.







