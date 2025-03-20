​​Ramzan Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son receives his 16th award

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

On Thursday, 17-year-old Adam Kadyrov, the son of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, was awarded the ‘For Combat Distinction’ medal by the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya). The award ceremony took place after a formal gathering dedicated to Russia’s National Guard Day.

The medal was presented to Adam Kadyrov by Lieutenant General Sharip Delimkhanov, Head of the Rosgvardiya department in Chechnya, following an order from Rosgvardiya Director, Army General Viktor Zolotov.

For Adam Kadyrov, this award serves as ‘recognition of his courage, dedication, and contribution to ensuring security’, stated Chechen Minister of Press and Information Akhmed Dudaev.

The ‘For Combat Distinction’ medal is awarded to military personnel and Rosgvardiya officers for acts of personal bravery in combat operations or for leading such operations. However, official sources have not yet specified the exact merits for which Adam Kadyrov received this distinction.

This marks the 16th award for the Chechen leader’s son. The last time Adam Kadyrov was honoured was on 11 March, when he was presented with a badge from the Akhmat-Grozny OMON special forces unit.

In October 2022, Ramzan Kadyrov claimed that his three underage sons — Akhmat, Eli, and Adam (who were then 16, 15, and 14 years old, respectively) — had participated in combat operations in Ukraine. To support his claim, he published a video showing them firing machine guns and grenade launchers, allegedly providing cover for advancing troops.

However, details in the footage suggest that the scenes may have been filmed in the rear rather than on the front lines. The teenagers have not said they have been deployed to the war since.

In recent years, Adam Kadyrov has come under the spotlight several times thanks to his extensive number of honours, particularly considering his age.

The most high-profile case occurred in October 2023, when he was awarded the title of ‘Hero of Chechnya’ after beating Nikita Zhuravel, a detainee in Grozny’s pre-trial detention centre being held on charges of burning a Quran. Following this incident, Adam Kadyrov was awarded orders and medals for ‘services to Tatarstan, Karachay–Cherkessia and Kabarda–Balkaria’ as well as the religious orders ‘For Services to the Ummah’ and ‘For Service to the Religion of Islam’ of the first degree.

In December 2024, Adam Kadyrov became the owner of a historical order, which allegedly belonged to Imam Shamil and was given to the leader of the Highlanders, Baisangur Benoevsky.

Though he was formally unable to receive many of these honours due to his age, no obstacles have ever been presented by officials.

Since the age of 15, Adam Kadyrov has been the head of his father’s security service. In 2023, he was appointed supervisor of the Russian Defence Ministry battalion created in Chechnya and named in honour of Baisangur Benoevsky.

Adam Kadyrov also oversees the Sheikh Mansur battalion and the ‘Russian Special Forces University’ in Gudermes, where so-called volunteers for the full-scale war against Ukraine are trained.



According to calculations by Russian independent media outlet Verstka, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the head of Chechnya and his closest relatives have received 54 different state awards.



