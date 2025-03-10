Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Adam, 17, receives yet another award

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Adam Kadyrov, 17, has been awarded yet another honour, this time a badge from the Akhmat-Grozny riot police (OMON) for ‘constant assistance and support in the service and combat activities of the unit’. Official sources did not say what exactly this assistance consisted of.

The award ceremony was held on Monday in the presence of the unit’s commander, Anzor Bisaev, who personally presented Adam Kadyrov with the badge. During the ceremony, Bisaev emphasised Kadyrov’s ‘invaluable contribution’ to the work of the unit, but did not give any details of his actual merits.

In turn, Kadyrov awarded the title ‘Hero of the Chechen Republic’ to three OMON officers — Salambek Bisaev, Temirkhan Inasalamov, and Magomed Makhalaev. This was reported by Bisaev in a Telegram post.

Along with their awards, the three OMON officers also received cash payments from the Akhmat Kadyrov fund, which Chechnya calls the ‘personal treasury’ of the head of the region. Official sources did not specify the amount of the payments or the specific reasons why these officers were honoured.

In recent years, Adam Kadyrov has come under the spotlight several times thanks to his extensive number of honours, particularly considering his age.

The most high-profile case occurred in October 2023, when he was awarded the title of ‘Hero of Chechnya’ after beating Nikita Zhuravel, a detainee in Grozny’s pre-trial detention centre being held on charges of burning a Quran. Following this incident, Adam Kadyrov was awarded orders and medals for ‘services to Tatarstan, Karachay–Cherkessia and Kabarda–Balkaria’ as well as the religious orders ‘For Services to the Ummah’ and ‘For Service to the Religion of Islam’ of the first degree.

In December 2024, Adam Kadyrov became the owner of a historical order, which allegedly belonged to Imam Shamil and was given to the leader of the Highlanders Baisangur Benoevsky.

Though he was formally unable to receive many of these honours due to his age, no obstacles have ever been presented by officials.

Since the age of 15, Adam Kadyrov has been the head of his father’s security service. In 2023 he was appointed supervisor of the Russian Defence Ministry battalion created in Chechnya and named in honour of Baysangur Benoevsky.

Adam Kadyrov also oversees the Sheikh Mansur battalion and the ‘Russian Special Forces University’ in Gudermes, where so-called volunteers for the war against Ukraine are trained.

In total, about 100 of Ramzan Kadyrov’s relatives — including his children, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, and brothers — occupy state positions at various levels in Chechnya.



According to calculations by Russian independent media outlet Verstka, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the head of Chechnya and his closest relatives have received 54 different state awards.



