Media logo
Chechnya

Kadyrov’s eldest son awarded ‘Honorary Citizen’ title in Chechen district

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Akhmat Kadyrov. Photo: TASS.
Akhmat Kadyrov. Photo: TASS.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

The Minister of the Chechen Republic for Physical Culture and Sport, Akhmat Kadyrov, who is also Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s eldest son, has been awarded the title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Gudermes District’.

The announcement was made in the village of Dzhalka during a republican tournament marking the 74th anniversary of the birth of Chechnya’s first president, Akhmat-Hadzhi Kadyrov.

The 19-year-old Akhmat Kadyrov did not attend the ceremony in person; the award was accepted on his behalf by Deputy Minister Akhmad-Hadzhi Delimkhanov — the eldest son of Amkhad Delimkhanov, who is also the youngest brother of Russian MP Adam Delimkhanov, according to regional state media and the press service of the Ministry of Sport.

The event in Dzhalka was accompanied by a sporting programme, including freestyle wrestling and boxing matches, as well as football games. Regional media specified that the decision to grant the title was announced at the tournament, where, in addition to awarding athletes, the organisers highlighted the minister’s new honorary title.

This is the second time in a year that Ramzan Kadyrov’s eldest son has been given an honorary status at the municipal level in the republic. In April 2025, Akhmat Kadyrov became an ‘Honorary Citizen of the city of Grozny’, the capital of Chechnya. At the time, Ramzan Kadyrov’s aide, Akhmed Dudaev, publicly explained the decision as recognition of a ‘significant contribution to the development of sport’.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

In November 2023, Akhmat Kadyrov was appointed First Deputy Minister for Physical Culture, Sport and Youth Policy. On 17 February 2024, he was named Minister for Youth Affairs, and on 21 May 2024, he became Minister for Physical Culture and Sport of Chechnya.

In parallel, on 23 May 2024, Akhmat Kadyrov was appointed President of the football club Akhmat. However, he was soon replaced in this position by his cousin Yakub Zakriev.

In February 2024, following his appointment as Minister for Youth Affairs, he received the Order of Akhmat Kadyrov, the highest award of the republic.

Akhmat got married in 2023, at just 17 years old: the wedding ceremony was lavish, and on the eve of the event, he received a personal blessing from Vladimir Putin. It is unknown whom he married.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov and 29 of his close relatives have received at least 146 different awards, medals, and titles, Russian independent media outlet Vertska reported. More than half of all awards — 82 in total — were state or departmental awards from Chechnya itself.

The Kadyrovs received almost 150 awards since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports
According to an analysis by Vertska, the Kadyrov family received an average of one award every eight days.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
The Kadyrov Family
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
301 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Kadyrov’s eldest son awarded ‘Honorary Citizen’ title in Chechen district

The two-faced Khamzat Chimaev

Thursday, 21 August 2025

Opinion | My friend Bahruz is in prison for advocating peace — now that’s state policy

Georgian opposition party member fined and stripped of driving licence for refusing drug test

Russian border troops arrest Georgian citizen near South Ossetia

Russia seeks to label ex-Russian MP from Daghestan and affiliates ‘extremist group’

Six Shia women detained in Azerbaijan for ‘staging protest’

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

The two-faced Khamzat Chimaev

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 21 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org