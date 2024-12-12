Kaladze claims demonstrators ‘change their clothes quickly’ to participate in several different marches

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze claimed that the same people participate in the different protest marches held in the capital, ‘changing their clothes very quickly’, the media outlet Interpressnews reported

Kaladze was likely referring to the various marches organized in Tbilisi by different social and professional groups against the policies of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

‘I think they are well-trained in this because it’s not easy to attend one, then another, and then a third protest in the span of an hour! It's an interesting process!’ the mayor added.

In recent days, pro-government media outlets have also speculated about these marches.

For example, TV Imedi reported that on December 16, lawyer Saba Brachveli attended the ‘Neighborhood March’ in Tbilisi's Saburtalo district, despite living not in Saburtalo, but in the nearby city of Rustavi. Brachveli later responded to the TV channel, stating that while he was born in Rustavi, he has lived in Tbilisi’s Saburtalo district for several years already. Facebook marked TV Imedi’s post as ‘false information’.

Earlier, TV Imedi also reported that ‘the same protester’ participated first in a march of PR professionals and then in a march of football fan clubs. Later, the protester, Tornike Razmadze, responded, saying he did not attend the PR professionals' march and that the TV channel had spread false information. He explained that the TV channel had used a photo of him taken five days earlier at a regular protest and misrepresented it as part of the PR march. Razmadze stated that after speaking with a representative from the TV channel, TV Imedi removed the post. He explained that while he does not see any issue with a single citizen participating in different marches, spreading false information is unacceptable.