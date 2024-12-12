Kaladze: Current relations with West and US ‘are not pleasant’

Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor and General Secretary of Georgian Dream, stated at a meeting of the Tbilisi Municipality Government that the current relations with the West and the US ‘are not pleasant’.

‘Of course, the current relations with the West and the US are not pleasant. The Georgian government has repeatedly explained that we are ready to improve these relations, to rebuild existing relations [...] We are ready for healthy relations, the main thing is that they should be mutual’, he said.