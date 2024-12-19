Kaladze meets Kadyrov’s associate at Tbilisi City Hall

Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream’s Secretary General Kakha Kaladze has met with Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter closely associated with Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov. Chimaev posted photos of the meeting on Instagram, thanking Georgia for its ‘warm welcome’.

According to the photos, Kaladze received Chimaev at Tbilisi City Hall in the room where city government meetings are usually held. No details were provided about the content of the meeting.

Chimaev has longstanding ties with Chechnya’s authoritarian leader Kadyrov. He has frequently posted photos on social media featuring Kadyrov and his family members, referring to Kadyrov as his ‘big brother’ and expressing respect and gratitude towards him.