Kaladze says Trump can’t ‘do what we need to do here’, as Georgian Dream appears to downplay possible rapprochement with the US

by OC Media

Kakha Kaladze, the Secretary General of Georgian Dream and the Mayor of Tbilisi, told journalists that ‘neither [US President-elect Donald] Trump nor any representative of any European country can do what we need to do here’.

‘Why did the people support us [Georgia Dream]? So that we pursue the interest of our country. Trump was elected by the majority of the American population, and he will certainly pursue the interests of the American people. Neither Trump nor any representative of any European country can do what we need to do here’, he told the media.

After relations between the US and Georgia continued to deteriorate, the ruling Georgian Dream party repeatedly said confidently that bilateral ties would improve when Trump took office, but in recent days this rhetoric has begun to change somewhat.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, Georgian Dream’s Executive Secretary, yesterday urged Georgians to avoid what he described as either hopelessness or placing excessive hopes on the incoming Trump administration.

OC Media
2778 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Editor‘s Picks

