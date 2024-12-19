Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia’s sixth president

Mikheil Kavelashvili has been sworn in as Georgia’s sixth president at parliament, with the inauguration held in the absence of foreign diplomats but attended by members of the ruling party and its founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

According to IPN, parliament prohibited the media from taking photos or videos of the event, permitting coverage of the inauguration only via a monitor set up outside the main hall.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili addressed the crowds gathered outside Orbeliani Palace at the moment of Kavelashvili’s inauguration, insisting that she will remain the legitimate president.