Key events from yesterday:
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan became the fifth world leader to congratulate President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili.
- Public servants applied to establish an independent trade union to represent individuals employed in the public sector who have publicly expressed their commitment to the will of the Georgian people and their European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
- A march dubbed the march of unity — bringing together different ethnic and religious minorities in Georgia including Azerbaijanis, Armenians, Kurds, and Jewish people — took place in Tbilisi to protest against the government’s policies.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more