Key events from yesterday:

by OC Media
  • The Romanian, Spanish, and Italian Foreign Ministries refuted Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s implication that their respective countries had opposed sanctions against the EU.
  • More than 600 businesses signed a joint statement calling for new elections and the release of detained prisoners. By 18 December, the figure had risen to 846, and includes leading Georgian businesses, as well as local franchises of global companies, such as McDonalds and Coca Cola.
  • The US State Department said it is considering further sanctions against Georgian Dream, which will likely be unveiled in the coming weeks.
  • At least 11 separate demonstrations were held in Tbilisi, as well as other cities in Georgia.
Wednesday, 18 December 2024

