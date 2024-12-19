Key events from yesterday:
- President Salome Zourabichvili reiterated her appeal to Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili to hold personal negotiations on a proposed new election date by 29 December, warning that the alternative would be a ‘collapse of the regime’.
- Representatives of large and medium-sized businesses met with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at the Government Administration building to discuss the ongoing protests and the call for new elections.
- A group of human rights organisations highlighted the names of seven judges who are allegedly delivering ‘politicised justice’ to anti-government protesters implicated in criminal offences.
- The International Republican Institute, a Washington-based pro-democracy group, published the final report of its International Election Observation Mission deployed to Georgia for the 26 October parliamentary elections, offering scathing conclusions.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more