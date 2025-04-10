Media logo
Georgia

Killer of Georgian trans model Kesaria Abramidze given life sentence

Avatar
by OC Media
Kesaria Abramidze (left) and Beka Jaiani (right). Photos via RFE/RL and social media.
Kesaria Abramidze (left) and Beka Jaiani (right). Photos via RFE/RL and social media.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

A man has been convicted in Georgia of the murder of trans media personality and model Kesaria Abramidze, and sentenced to life imprisonment.

On Wednesday, Tbilisi City Court found 26-year-old Beka Jaiani, Abramidze’s former partner, guilty on all charges, including murder with special cruelty, gender-based murder, and systematic beatings motivated by gender identity intolerance.

Jaiani confessed to the murder in December but denied he had committed the crime on the basis of gender.

Jaiani did not appear in court to make his closing statement, instead reportedly sending a letter in which he said he was unable to appear due to his ‘psycho-emotional state’.

Giorgi Mdinaradze, Jaiani’s lawyer, said the defence would appeal the verdict.

Abramidze’s body was found in her apartment in Tbilisi on 18 September 2024.

According to prosecutors, Jaiani stabbed Abramidze 28 times with a knife. He was apprehended the following day.

Communications revealed by a friend of the victim suggested that Jaiani was opposed to making their relationship public, but that he also refused to accept that they had broken up.

Georgian President attends funeral of murdered trans woman Kesaria Abramidze
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has attended the funeral of Kesaria Abramidze, a trans media personality and model who was murdered last week. Abramidze was laid to rest at a ceremony in Tbilisi on Sunday. She was also commemorated in Antwerp, a Belgian city that is home to a number of queer refugees and asylum seekers from Georgia. The Georgian Orthodox Church refused to provide burial services for Abramidze due to her transgender identity. Abramidze’s former partner, 26-year-old
OC MediaShota Kincha

Abramidze was a widely recognised and outspoken figure who was among the most prominent members of Georgia’s queer community.

Her high-profile murder led to an outpouring of grief and anger in Georgia, with many linking the case to the ruling Georgian Dream party’s transphobic rhetoric and legislation.

The murder took place the day after the ruling Georgian Dream party unilaterally approved a bill banning gender-affirming medical treatment and legal gender recognition, as well as effectively outlawing advocacy for queer rights.

Georgian parliament adopts homophobic laws
Georgia’s parliament has adopted the ruling party’s homophobic legislative package in its third and final reading, banning ‘LGBT propaganda’, same-sex marriage, and gender affirming medical treatment. At the plenary session held on Tuesday, 84 MPs from the parliamentary majority voted in favour of adopting the draft law in the third and final hearing, with none voting against it. They also voted on projects connected to the law, which similarly received the support of the majority. Around
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia
Crime
Domestic Violence
Georgia’s Queer Propaganda Law
Queer Rights
Trans Rights
Avatar
OC Media
3151 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Lithuania names 102 sanctioned Georgian citizens

Probe into police beating of North Ossetian man suspended after officer goes to fight in Ukraine

Georgian President Kavelashvili meets Aliyev in Baku during first foreign trip

Imprisoned Azerbaijani peace activist Bahruz Samadov appeals to Pashinyan

Killer of Georgian trans model Kesaria Abramidze given life sentence

Former Shamil Basaev hostage arrested in Moscow after metro row with woman in niqab

Gakharia doesn’t rule out running in upcoming local elections in Georgia

Review | Smiling Georgia — a tragicomic documentary on the wounds left behind by electoral theatre

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 16 April 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org