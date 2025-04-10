Killer of Georgian trans model Kesaria Abramidze given life sentence

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

A man has been convicted in Georgia of the murder of trans media personality and model Kesaria Abramidze, and sentenced to life imprisonment.

On Wednesday, Tbilisi City Court found 26-year-old Beka Jaiani, Abramidze’s former partner, guilty on all charges, including murder with special cruelty, gender-based murder, and systematic beatings motivated by gender identity intolerance.

Jaiani confessed to the murder in December but denied he had committed the crime on the basis of gender.

Jaiani did not appear in court to make his closing statement, instead reportedly sending a letter in which he said he was unable to appear due to his ‘psycho-emotional state’.

Giorgi Mdinaradze, Jaiani’s lawyer, said the defence would appeal the verdict.

Abramidze’s body was found in her apartment in Tbilisi on 18 September 2024.

According to prosecutors, Jaiani stabbed Abramidze 28 times with a knife. He was apprehended the following day.

Communications revealed by a friend of the victim suggested that Jaiani was opposed to making their relationship public, but that he also refused to accept that they had broken up.

Abramidze was a widely recognised and outspoken figure who was among the most prominent members of Georgia’s queer community.

Her high-profile murder led to an outpouring of grief and anger in Georgia, with many linking the case to the ruling Georgian Dream party’s transphobic rhetoric and legislation.

The murder took place the day after the ruling Georgian Dream party unilaterally approved a bill banning gender-affirming medical treatment and legal gender recognition, as well as effectively outlawing advocacy for queer rights.