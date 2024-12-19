Media logo

Kobakhidze: Zourabichvili wanted to call new elections, which is a criminal offense

Avatar
by OC Media

Speaking about scenarios in which President Salome Zourabichvili would face punishment during today's press conference, Irakli Kobakhidze claimed the president intended to ‘call new elections’ during yesterday’s press briefing, but backed out because ‘someone smart’ advised her not to do so.

Kobakhidze said the president gathered opposition and civil society leaders at her residence yesterday with that intention.

Kobakhidze said there was no legal basis for holding new or snap elections, which is why ‘the president’s corresponding statement would be completely comical, but along with the comedy, it would also be a criminal offense’.

‘There are provisions in the criminal code that prescribe lengthy sentences, including imprisonment, for such actions’, he said.

Last night, Zourabichvili said it was necessary to urgently schedule new elections and added that she would address the demonstrators gathered at the parliament at 21:00 today.

According to Kobakhidze, the president scheduled her speech for today because she needed time to think about her intentions.

‘Let's see who prevails: someone smart or Salome Zourabichvili, who is not someone smart’, Kobakhidze concluded, mocking the president.

Avatar
OC Media
2736 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | President Zourabichvili to address protesters

Renewed calls for repeat vote in Georgia after critical OSCE observation report

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Putin considers Chechnya a ‘modern Russian miracle’

UK, US unveil new sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for violence against protesters

Outrage after Yerevan’s Mayor calls local media a ‘big garbage dump’

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter