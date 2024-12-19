Kobakhidze: Zourabichvili wanted to call new elections, which is a criminal offense

Speaking about scenarios in which President Salome Zourabichvili would face punishment during today's press conference, Irakli Kobakhidze claimed the president intended to ‘call new elections’ during yesterday’s press briefing, but backed out because ‘someone smart’ advised her not to do so.

Kobakhidze said the president gathered opposition and civil society leaders at her residence yesterday with that intention.

Kobakhidze said there was no legal basis for holding new or snap elections, which is why ‘the president’s corresponding statement would be completely comical, but along with the comedy, it would also be a criminal offense’.

‘There are provisions in the criminal code that prescribe lengthy sentences, including imprisonment, for such actions’, he said.

Last night, Zourabichvili said it was necessary to urgently schedule new elections and added that she would address the demonstrators gathered at the parliament at 21:00 today.

According to Kobakhidze, the president scheduled her speech for today because she needed time to think about her intentions.

‘Let's see who prevails: someone smart or Salome Zourabichvili, who is not someone smart’, Kobakhidze concluded, mocking the president.