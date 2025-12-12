Kyrgyz construction company sues Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry over nonpayment for Bishkek park

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

The Kyrgyz construction company Meadi LLC has sued Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry over claims that they are still owed more than $3 million for the development of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Friendship Park in Bishkek, the country’s capital.

Plans for the park and the associated Heydar Aliyev School were first drawn up in 2019, with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry allocating more than $8 million for the two projects. Construction was completed in 2022, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attending the groundbreaking ceremonies along with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left) with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov (right) at the groundbreaking ceremony in 2022. Official photo.

However, three years later, Meadi LLC said that the Azerbaijani government has not fully paid for the project.

In its lawsuit, the company said it has repeatedly contacted Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry to recover the missing funds, but has been unsuccessful.

In addition, Meadi LLC added Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to the lawsuit, which the ministry has disputed, saying it was not involved in the contract.

For its part, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has said the lawsuit should be dropped because it has exceeded the statute of limitations.