Coronavirus live updates | Georgia has more daily recoveries than new infections

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 30 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia has had more daily recoveries than infections, the director of the Clinic of Infectious Disease Marina Ezugbaia announced today.

In Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has announced that entry-exit restrictions on state borders have been extended until 31 May.

Russia’s chief sanitary doctor, Anna Popova, underlined the rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation in North Ossetia as the number of patients in the republic increased over the past week by 37 % more than double the previous weekly growth rate of 17 %.

