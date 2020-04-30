Coronavirus live updates | Georgia has more daily recoveries than new infections

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
30 Apr 2020, 09:08
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 30 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia has had more daily recoveries than infections, the director of the Clinic of Infectious Disease Marina Ezugbaia announced today.
In Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has announced that entry-exit restrictions on state borders have been extended until 31 May.
Russia’s chief sanitary doctor, Anna Popova, underlined the rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation in North Ossetia as the number of patients in the republic increased over the past week by 37 % more than double the previous weekly growth rate of 17 %.
Read the latest stories:
- Georgian opposition demand answers after former official ‘breaches driving ban’
- Voice | The women on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Azerbaijan opposition party claims nearly a dozen members arrested in last two weeks
- Farmers in Georgia’s Marneuli protest inability to sell crops
- Police clash with anti-stay-at-home protesters in North Ossetia
- In pictures | Life under quarantine in Gyumri
- Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public
- Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims
- Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’
- Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now
Live
