Live updates: Day 44 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 44th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Fighting around Shusha continues

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defence, battles continued in the southeast, south, and southwestern directions of the frontline overnight with the most intense fighting around Shusha (Shushi).

The Armenian Unified Infocenter stated that Stepanakert was under continuous fire throughout the night, they also accused Azerbaijani forces of targeting civilian areas, noting that there was no military infrastructure in the areas hit.

Azerbaijani’s Defence Ministry reports that fighting took place throughout the night near Martakert (Aghdara), Aghdam (Akna), Martuni (Khojavand), and Gubadli (Kashunik). They accused the Armenian armed forces of firing at civilian infrastructure.

They also accused the Armenian armed forces of firing at villages in the Tovuz and Gadabay districts from the ‘direction of Berd and Chambarak regions of Armenia’. No civilian deaths have been reported.