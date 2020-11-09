fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Live updates: Day 44 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

9 November 2020
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
3min ago
09/11/2020

Fighting around Shusha continues

Fighting is continuing for the 44th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

Read all of our coverage of the war including our Voices for Peace series.

Latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

09 Nov 2020, 11:01

Fighting around Shusha continues

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defence, battles continued in the southeast, south, and southwestern directions of the frontline overnight with the most intense fighting around Shusha (Shushi).

The Armenian Unified Infocenter stated that Stepanakert was under continuous fire throughout the night, they also accused Azerbaijani forces of targeting civilian areas, noting that there was no military infrastructure in the areas hit. 

Azerbaijani’s Defence Ministry reports that fighting took place throughout the night near Martakert (Aghdara), Aghdam (Akna), Martuni (Khojavand), and Gubadli (Kashunik). They accused the Armenian armed forces of firing at civilian infrastructure.

They also accused the Armenian armed forces of firing at villages in the Tovuz and Gadabay districts from the ‘direction of Berd and Chambarak regions of Armenia’. No civilian deaths have been reported.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Protesters face off with riot police outside Georgian Central Election commission
2020 Georgian election

Protesters face off with riot police outside Georgian Central Election commission

Armenian police fine peace activist over anti-war post 
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Armenian police fine peace activist over anti-war post 

Live updates: Day 43 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 
Live Updates
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Live updates: Day 43 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us