Live updates: Day 44 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 44th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.
Read all of our coverage of the war including our Voices for Peace series.
Latest stories:
- Common Ground: Anti-War Statement
- Opinion | ‘We did not speak, we only whispered’
- Evidence mounts of war crimes in Nagorno-Karabakh
- Aliyev and Pashinyan mark ‘red lines’ in interviews with RIA Novosti
- Azerbaijani peace activists called for questioning
- Opinion | On the importance of losing
- Opinion | How I learned not to hate
- Opinion | We are a generation of war
- Opinion | To stand for peace, in spite of everything
- Analysis | A dangerous turn in a 30-year conflict
- Under fire in Stepanakert
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
09 Nov 2020, 11:01
Fighting around Shusha continues
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defence, battles continued in the southeast, south, and southwestern directions of the frontline overnight with the most intense fighting around Shusha (Shushi).
The Armenian Unified Infocenter stated that Stepanakert was under continuous fire throughout the night, they also accused Azerbaijani forces of targeting civilian areas, noting that there was no military infrastructure in the areas hit.
Azerbaijani’s Defence Ministry reports that fighting took place throughout the night near Martakert (Aghdara), Aghdam (Akna), Martuni (Khojavand), and Gubadli (Kashunik). They accused the Armenian armed forces of firing at civilian infrastructure.
They also accused the Armenian armed forces of firing at villages in the Tovuz and Gadabay districts from the ‘direction of Berd and Chambarak regions of Armenia’. No civilian deaths have been reported.
Live
Fighting around Shusha continues