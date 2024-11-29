Live updates | Fallout from announcement on Georgia’s halting of EU accession continues

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that came in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement on Thursday that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process until the end of 2028. Spontaneous protests immediately broke out shortly after he made the remarks, which were violently suppressed by riot police in Tbilisi and other cities.

Former Defence Minister: ‘Georgian army must defend its people’

Former Georgian Defence Minister Tinatin Khidasheli has reportedly called on the Georgian Armed Forces to take action in protecting the country's citizens.

‘The time to act is now! Georgia’s modern history is being written today. The Georgian army must defend its people, its citizens, and its homeland. This is no time for hesitation. Either we fight for our future, or the door to freedom will close for this generation of Georgians’, Khidasheli wrote.

She also highlighted the need for an organised resistance.

‘This struggle requires more than just a leader or an orator — it demands organised resistance, a broad front, and discipline. Through this fight, the political force and leadership that will guide the country toward its European future will be forged’.

Russia calls on its citizens in Georgia to avoid crowded places

According to TASS, the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Tbilisi has called on Russians to temporarily avoid crowded places in the Georgian capital due to anti-government rallies.

‘In the context of the current surge in street protest activity in Tbilisi, we recommend that Russian citizens who are in Georgia observe all necessary safety measures, if possible refrain from being in crowded places, and from participating in any actions of a political nature’, the statement reads.

Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria resigns

Georgia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Otar Berdzenishvili, has resigned, noting that the efforts of Georgian diplomats and other officials to advance Georgia’s Euro–Atlantic aspirations ‘shouldn’t be undermined or compromised by any means’.

Key events from yesterday: