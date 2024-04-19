Live updates | Foreign agent protests to continue  

Further protests have been announced for Friday evening. While the foreign agent law is not expected to go to a hearing today, the Interior Minister will speak in parliament during today’s plenary session.

An amendment to Georgia’s tax code exempting offshore assets from tax and duties will go to its third and final hearing today, in a move that many have speculated is aimed at protecting ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili from possible Western sanctions.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

Offshore tax amendments adopted in third hearing

Amendments to Georgia’s tax code that would exempt offshore assets from any tax or duties have been adopted in their third hearing this week, with 73 votes for and nine against. Many have suggested that the amendments are aimed at protecting billionaire party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili from possible Western sanctions.

Online media barred from parliament for a fifth day

Online media has been barred from covering events from within parliament for a fifth day. The refusal to grant journalists from online media outlets accreditation was announced on ‘security’ grounds on Monday. On Tuesday, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili claimed that journalists from those outlets sought to protest rather than report.