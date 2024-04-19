fbpx
Support Us

Live updates | Foreign agent protests to continue  

19 April 2024
Graffiti on the parliament building on Thursday night, reading 'Georgia is yours!' Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us
2min ago
19/04/2024

Offshore tax amendments adopted in third hearing

11min ago
19/04/2024

Online media barred from parliament for a fifth day

Further protests have been announced for Friday evening. While the foreign agent law is not expected to go to a hearing today, the Interior Minister will speak in parliament during today’s plenary session. 

An amendment to Georgia’s tax code exempting offshore assets from tax and duties will go to its third and final hearing today, in a move that many have speculated is aimed at protecting ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili from possible Western sanctions.

Read more:

This post will be updated throughout the day. 

19 Apr 2024, 12:25

Offshore tax amendments adopted in third hearing

Amendments to Georgia’s tax code that would exempt offshore assets from any tax or duties have been adopted in their third hearing this week, with 73 votes for and nine against. Many have suggested that the amendments are aimed at protecting billionaire party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili from possible Western sanctions.

19 Apr 2024, 12:17

Online media barred from parliament for a fifth day

Online media has been barred from covering events from within parliament for a fifth day. The refusal to grant journalists from online media outlets accreditation was announced on ‘security’ grounds on Monday. On Tuesday, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili claimed that journalists from those outlets sought to protest rather than report.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Around 60 Azerbaijani Tiktokers ‘punished for immoral content’ 
Azerbaijan

Around 60 Azerbaijani Tiktokers ‘punished for immoral content’ 

Live updates | Protesters remain in detention after foreign agent law passes first hearing
Live Updates
Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law

Live updates | Protesters remain in detention after foreign agent law passes first hearing

Georgian foreign agent bill passes first reading in parliament amidst massive protests
Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law

Georgian foreign agent bill passes first reading in parliament amidst massive protests