Media logo
Georgia

Georgian government opens hotline to report FARA violations

Avatar
by OC Media
The logo of Georgia's Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The logo of Georgia's Anti-Corruption Bureau.


Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power.

Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you.

Become a member

The Georgian government has opened a phone hotline and an email inbox for individuals to report alleged violations of the new restrictive media law, allegedly based on the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which comes into effect on 1 June.

Under the law, a foreign agent is defined as any person (legal or physical) who is under the control of, or acts at the direction of, a foreign power and acts in the interests of that foreign power.

It aims to replace the controversial foreign agents law that was passed in 2024, which Georgian Dream said was not effective enough. Unlike the previous law, the new law will also affect individuals.

Failure to comply with the law can be punishable by up to five years of imprisonment, a fine of up to ₾10,000 ($3,600), or both.

Ahead of the law coming into force, Georgia’s Anti-Corruption Bureau released a website containing a variety of information about the law, including a section for e-filing.

The website also has a section for alleged violations to be reported, along with the text: ‘If you believe that an individual, group of partners, association, corporation, non-profit (non-commercial) legal entity or any other association of individuals is violating any provision of the law or is required to register and is not registering, please notify the Anti-Corruption Bureau’.

The US FARA law was originally enacted in 1938, in the lead-up to World War II, when the US was facing sustained threats of foreign influence from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, which were both considered to be hostile powers.

However, until US President Donald Trump’s first term in 2017, it was rarely employed beyond being used to force foreign lobbyists to register. Indeed, between 1988 and 2018, the US Department of Justice only brought 10 criminal FARA cases against 11 organisations and individuals.

Critics have repeatedly pointed out that the aim of the US law has not been to target civil society and media organisations, something that Georgian Dream is doing by invoking just the text of FARA, without taking into account US judicial practices.

Georgian Dream again hints at regulating online media
The ruling party emphasised that online media has been growing as a source of information.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Freedom of the Press
Avatar
OC Media
3209 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Pashinyan bashes Soviet Union amidst troubled relations with Russia

Georgian Dream is watching: how AI-powered surveillance is used against Tbilisi protesters

Georgian government opens hotline to report FARA violations

An officer from Vladikavkaz, who helped bomb Mariupol, was killed in an explosion in Stavropol

Armenia accuses Azerbaijani fire of damaging seventh residential building

Kobakhidze speaks at CPAC Hungary alongside Orbán and other conservative politicians

Telegram is again blocked in Daghestan

Georgian Dream will revoke the mandates of Gakharia’s MPs from the opposition For Georgia party

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 29 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org