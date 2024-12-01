Live updates | Georgian backlash against halting of EU accession continues

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

Protests continue overnight

The protest in Tbilisi has continued overnight, with Netgazeti reporting at around 07:00 that the riot police pushed the last groups of protesters off of Rustaveli.

As of 11:30, around 200 protesters were present on the intersection connecting Melikishvili Street and Chavchavadze Avenue.

