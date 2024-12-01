fbpx

Live updates | Georgian backlash against halting of EU accession continues

1 December 2024
The protest in Tbilisi. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Live

7min ago
01/12/2024

Key events from yesterday

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

01 Dec 2024, 12:29

Protests continue overnight

The protest in Tbilisi has continued overnight, with Netgazeti reporting at around 07:00 that the riot police pushed the last groups of protesters off of Rustaveli.

As of 11:30, around 200 protesters were present on the intersection connecting Melikishvili Street and Chavchavadze Avenue.

01 Dec 2024, 12:18

Key events from yesterday

  • Around 100,000 people gathered on Rustaveli Avenue to protest the government’s decision to halt Georgia’s EU accession process.
  • Protests have also intensified in other Georgian cities, including Batumi, Kutaisi, Gori, Rustavi, Khashuri, Poti, and Zugdidi. 
  • The US has suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia, citing Georgian Dream’s ‘various anti-democratic actions’.
  • At least four Georgian ambassadors have resigned in protest against the government’s handling of the protests.
  • President Salome Zourabichvili has vowed to remain in office after her term expires in December, stating that an illegitimate parliament cannot appoint her successor.
By OC Media
