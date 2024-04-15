Live updates | Georgian foreign agent bill goes to first committee hearings

Lawmakers from the ruling Georgian Dream Party are continuing to go ahead with the draft foreign agent law despite domestic and international protestation.
15 Apr 2024, 12:27
Several hundred students have arrived and blocked half of the central Rustaveli Avenue outside parliament.
15 Apr 2024, 12:17
Independent MPs Tariel Nakaidze and Teona Akubardia draped the flag of Europe over one of the rear balconies of parliament, where protesters have gathered.
15 Apr 2024, 11:41
The Georgian parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee has started discussions of the draft foreign agent lawm as several thousand people have gathered behind parliament to protest the law.
Live
Committee hearings begin