Live updates: fighting continues overnight in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for a second day.

The biggest developments from yesterday and last night:

Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law, with Azerbaijan enacting a 21:00 curfew in major cities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey ‘stands with its Azerbaijani brothers with all its means, as always’.

Calls to end the fighting from around the world, including Russia, the United States, and Iran.

Turkey has come out in strong support of Azerbaijan with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stating that Turkey ‘stands with its Azerbaijani brothers with all its means, as always’.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which mediates the conflict, urged both sides to end the fighting and to ‘immediately resume negotiations’.

Azerbaijan reports five civilian deaths and 19 civilian injuries. No information has been released about deaths and injuries among military personnel.

Armenia’s Defence Ministry has confirmed the deaths of 31 service members. At least two civilians have also died.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

As clashes continued overnight, the Nagorno-Karabakh Security Council claimed they had retaken several military positions ‘lost to Azerbaijan earlier’.

Clashes continued overnight. The Defense Army of #Artsakh/#NagornoKarabakh has restored a number of military positions lost to #Azerbaijan earlier. — Artsakh Security Council Office (@secco_artsakh) September 28, 2020

Armenian forces cofirmed the deaths of 15 more service members, bringing the total to 31.