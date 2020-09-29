Live updates: Third day of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Major fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the third day.

The biggest developments from yesterday and last night:

Heavy fighting has continued along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is reportedly concentrated in the north and south-east of the region.

Armenia’s Defence Ministry has officially confirmed a total of 84 fatalities among military personnel.

Azerbaijan has not released any information about the number of fatalities among servicemembers.

On Monday, Azerbaijan declared a partial mobilisation. Armenia declared a full mobilisation the previous day

Several international media organisations including Reuters and the Guardian have reported that Turkey is sending fighters from Syria to fight on the Azerbaijani side.



For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.