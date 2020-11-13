fbpx
Live updates: Some Armenian residents of Kalbajar burn homes

13 November 2020
Still from video. Source: BBC.
Live

2min ago
13/11/2020

Some Armenian residents of Kalbajar burn homes

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to a peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

[photo caption: Still from video. Source: BBC] 

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined. 

Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

Read all of our coverage of the war including our Voices for Peace series.

Latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

13 Nov 2020, 13:38

Some Armenian residents of Kalbajar burn homes

The BBC has reported that as the Armenian population evacuates Kalbajar (Karvachar) and other territories soon to come under the control of Azerbaijani authorities, some are burning their homes. 

I’ve built this house from scratch’, one resident told a BBC journalist. ‘If my children can’t use this house, then no one can.’

By OC Media

