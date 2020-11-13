Live updates: Some Armenian residents of Kalbajar burn homes

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to a peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

[photo caption: Still from video. Source: BBC]

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined.

Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Some Armenian residents of Kalbajar burn homes

The BBC has reported that as the Armenian population evacuates Kalbajar (Karvachar) and other territories soon to come under the control of Azerbaijani authorities, some are burning their homes.

‘I’ve built this house from scratch’, one resident told a BBC journalist. ‘If my children can’t use this house, then no one can.’